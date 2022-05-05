Adani Total Gas Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,012.02 crore, up 73.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,012.02 crore in March 2022 up 73.15% from Rs. 584.48 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 75.79 crore in March 2022 down 47.67% from Rs. 144.82 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 141.32 crore in March 2022 down 36.87% from Rs. 223.85 crore in March 2021.

Adani Total Gas EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.69 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.32 in March 2021.

Adani Total Gas shares closed at 2,447.05 on May 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 70.65% returns over the last 6 months and 95.32% over the last 12 months.