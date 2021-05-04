Adani Ports Q4 preview: Topline expected to rise 27%, robust volumes & operating performance to support earnings

live bse live

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone is expected to report robust growth in March 2021 quarter earnings driven by volumes and operating performance. The company will release its quarterly scorecard on May 4.

Adani Group stocks have had a stellar performance in 2021 so far. Adani Ports has rallied 57.4 percent and shot up 186 percent in the last 12 months.

"We model 29 percent YoY increase in volumes based on monthly updates shared by ADSEZ along with the consolidation of Krishnapatnam port from the second half of FY21," said Kotak Institutional Equities which sees 280 percent year-on-year growth in profit and 26 percent rise in revenue for the March quarter.

At the operating level, the brokerage expects a sequential improvement in EBITDA margin of 67.1 percent on price hikes taken during Q4 FY21.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) is likely to grow by 50 percent and EBIT growth could be 62 percent YoY. The EBITDA margin is expected to expand by 1,081 bps YoY and 68 bps QoQ at 67.1 percent in Q4 FY21, said the brokerage.