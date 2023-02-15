Adani Enterpris Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12,142.15 crore, up 50.65% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Adani Enterprises are:Net Sales at Rs 12,142.15 crore in December 2022 up 50.65% from Rs. 8,059.90 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 269.71 crore in December 2022 up 839.74% from Rs. 36.46 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 615.66 crore in December 2022 up 390.45% from Rs. 125.53 crore in December 2021.
Adani Enterpris EPS has increased to Rs. 2.36 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.33 in December 2021.
|Adani Enterpris shares closed at 1,749.70 on February 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given -41.20% returns over the last 6 months and 5.15% over the last 12 months.
|Adani Enterprises
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|12,142.15
|22,136.67
|8,059.90
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|12,142.15
|22,136.67
|8,059.90
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|8,442.14
|16,886.28
|8,327.94
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2,030.24
|2,380.40
|-918.11
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|140.36
|125.72
|99.05
|Depreciation
|31.90
|33.23
|30.83
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,287.00
|2,215.33
|540.20
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|210.51
|495.71
|-20.01
|Other Income
|373.25
|300.78
|114.71
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|583.76
|796.49
|94.70
|Interest
|210.50
|161.46
|144.64
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|373.26
|635.03
|-49.94
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|373.26
|635.03
|-49.94
|Tax
|103.55
|165.83
|-13.48
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|269.71
|469.20
|-36.46
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|269.71
|469.20
|-36.46
|Equity Share Capital
|114.00
|114.00
|109.98
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.36
|4.11
|-0.33
|Diluted EPS
|2.36
|4.11
|-0.33
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.36
|4.11
|-0.33
|Diluted EPS
|2.36
|4.11
|-0.33
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited