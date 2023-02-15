English
    Adani Enterpris Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12,142.15 crore, up 50.65% Y-o-Y

    February 15, 2023 / 04:39 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Adani Enterprises are:Net Sales at Rs 12,142.15 crore in December 2022 up 50.65% from Rs. 8,059.90 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 269.71 crore in December 2022 up 839.74% from Rs. 36.46 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 615.66 crore in December 2022 up 390.45% from Rs. 125.53 crore in December 2021.
    Adani Enterpris EPS has increased to Rs. 2.36 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.33 in December 2021.Adani Enterpris shares closed at 1,749.70 on February 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given -41.20% returns over the last 6 months and 5.15% over the last 12 months.
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations12,142.1522,136.678,059.90
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations12,142.1522,136.678,059.90
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods8,442.1416,886.288,327.94
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2,030.242,380.40-918.11
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost140.36125.7299.05
    Depreciation31.9033.2330.83
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,287.002,215.33540.20
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax210.51495.71-20.01
    Other Income373.25300.78114.71
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax583.76796.4994.70
    Interest210.50161.46144.64
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax373.26635.03-49.94
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax373.26635.03-49.94
    Tax103.55165.83-13.48
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities269.71469.20-36.46
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period269.71469.20-36.46
    Equity Share Capital114.00114.00109.98
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.364.11-0.33
    Diluted EPS2.364.11-0.33
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.364.11-0.33
    Diluted EPS2.364.11-0.33
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

