English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Adani Enterpris Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 38,175.23 crore, up 188.81% Y-o-Y

    November 03, 2022 / 11:36 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Adani Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 38,175.23 crore in September 2022 up 188.81% from Rs. 13,218.02 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 460.94 crore in September 2022 up 117% from Rs. 212.41 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,135.58 crore in September 2022 up 69.26% from Rs. 1,261.68 crore in September 2021.

    Adani Enterpris EPS has increased to Rs. 4.05 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.93 in September 2021.

    Close

    Adani Enterpris shares closed at 3,580.70 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 58.87% returns over the last 6 months and 140.98% over the last 12 months.

    Adani Enterprises
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations38,175.2340,844.2513,218.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations38,175.2340,844.2513,218.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials918.12696.07538.33
    Purchase of Traded Goods25,822.6839,134.719,331.72
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3,124.25-6,700.6527.67
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost431.66524.11289.65
    Depreciation531.39417.10319.58
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6,009.175,447.622,148.05
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,337.961,325.29563.02
    Other Income266.23222.18379.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,604.191,547.47942.10
    Interest933.98915.00753.53
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax670.21632.47188.57
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax670.21632.47188.57
    Tax231.31221.7466.83
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities438.90410.73121.74
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period438.90410.73121.74
    Minority Interest28.640.7217.87
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-6.6058.0172.80
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates460.94469.46212.41
    Equity Share Capital114.00114.00109.98
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.054.181.93
    Diluted EPS4.054.181.93
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.054.181.93
    Diluted EPS4.054.181.93
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Adani Enterpris #Adani Enterprises #Earnings First-Cut #Results #trading
    first published: Nov 3, 2022 11:22 pm