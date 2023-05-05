Adani Enterpris Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 31,346.05 crore, up 26.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31,346.05 crore in March 2023 up 26.06% from Rs. 24,865.52 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 722.48 crore in March 2023 up 137.41% from Rs. 304.32 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,957.42 crore in March 2023 up 157.23% from Rs. 1,538.48 crore in March 2022.

Adani Enterpris EPS has increased to Rs. 6.34 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.77 in March 2022.

Adani Enterpris shares closed at 1,911.25 on May 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given -50.14% returns over the last 6 months and -15.20% over the last 12 months.