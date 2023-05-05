English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Adani Enterpris Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 31,346.05 crore, up 26.06% Y-o-Y

    May 05, 2023 / 09:53 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Adani Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 31,346.05 crore in March 2023 up 26.06% from Rs. 24,865.52 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 722.48 crore in March 2023 up 137.41% from Rs. 304.32 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,957.42 crore in March 2023 up 157.23% from Rs. 1,538.48 crore in March 2022.

    Adani Enterpris EPS has increased to Rs. 6.34 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.77 in March 2022.

    Adani Enterpris shares closed at 1,911.25 on May 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given -50.14% returns over the last 6 months and -15.20% over the last 12 months.

    Adani Enterprises
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations31,346.0526,612.2324,865.52
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations31,346.0526,612.2324,865.52
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,324.441,113.51637.85
    Purchase of Traded Goods17,808.9616,421.4020,051.37
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1,160.682,088.56-1,202.65
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost498.62422.94341.50
    Depreciation895.43592.22448.63
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6,966.284,936.653,775.01
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,691.641,036.95813.81
    Other Income370.35338.60276.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3,061.991,375.551,089.85
    Interest1,525.10595.90621.54
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1,536.89779.65468.31
    Exceptional Items-369.32----
    P/L Before Tax1,167.57779.65468.31
    Tax444.92142.99213.30
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities722.65636.66255.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period722.65636.66255.01
    Minority Interest-58.2080.18-21.44
    Share Of P/L Of Associates58.03103.2270.75
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates722.48820.06304.32
    Equity Share Capital114.00114.00109.98
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.347.212.77
    Diluted EPS6.347.212.77
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.347.212.77
    Diluted EPS6.347.212.77
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Adani Enterpris #Adani Enterprises #Earnings First-Cut #Results #trading
    first published: May 5, 2023 09:44 am