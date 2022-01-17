AB Money Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 60.27 crore, up 23.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 60.27 crore in December 2021 up 23.51% from Rs. 48.79 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.46 crore in December 2021 up 53.61% from Rs. 4.20 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.64 crore in December 2021 up 31.25% from Rs. 13.44 crore in December 2020.

AB Money EPS has increased to Rs. 1.15 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.75 in December 2020.

AB Money shares closed at 73.05 on January 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.26% returns over the last 6 months and 46.25% over the last 12 months.