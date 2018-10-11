3 Point Analysis | Should you shop in this market correction?

The recent correction in stock prices can, to a large extent, be attributed to macroeconomic concerns, such as a weakening rupee and high crude oil prices.

Many good quality stocks have fallen in this correction and are available at attractive prices. Experts say there are plenty of opportunities. However, it is prudent to stick to quality names and have a ‘buy in dip’ strategy with a longer investment horizon.

Over 60 companies in the S&P BSE 100 index have fallen 10-40 percent since August 28 with most experts advising investors to allocate more towards large-cap stocks from a medium-term perspective. The list includes Yes Bank, HPCL, Bank of Baroda, Eicher Motors, Maruti Suzuki, BPCL, Punjab National Bank, LIC Housing Finance, Bharti Airtel, Britannia Industries, among others.

How should you select stocks ?

Vivek Misra, Head of Fundamental Research at Karvy Stock Broking, believes that large-caps are a better bet for the moment as they are less volatile and valuations are favourable. Tune in to find out what his top bets are, and also the criterion based on which investors must select stocks.