3-Point Analysis | Q3 earnings of Polycab and Havells

While Polycab India posted good set of numbers in the third quarter of FY20, it was Havells India that reported a sharp drop in revenues amid challenging operating environment. The impressive growth for Polycab continued in Q3 as revenues rose 24 percent.

On the other hand, Havells India reported Q3 sales decline of 10 percent YoY. The reason to the decline was attributed to lower government spending, reduction in inventory levels with dealers and delay in payment cycle.

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis of the fineprint of Polycab and Havells and which company could be a better pick.