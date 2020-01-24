App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2020 09:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3-Point Analysis | Q3 earnings of Polycab and Havells

Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis of the fineprint of Polycab and Havells and which company could be a better pick.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

While Polycab India posted good set of numbers in the third quarter of FY20, it was Havells India that reported a sharp drop in revenues amid challenging operating environment. The impressive growth for Polycab continued in Q3 as revenues rose 24 percent.

On the other hand, Havells India reported Q3 sales decline of 10 percent YoY. The reason to the decline was attributed to lower government spending, reduction in inventory levels with dealers and delay in payment cycle.

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis of the fineprint of Polycab and Havells and which company could be a better pick.

Close
Watch the video for more.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 24, 2020 09:46 pm

tags #Havells India #Polycab #video

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.