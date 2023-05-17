English
    20 Microns Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 150.52 crore, up 4.07% Y-o-Y

    May 17, 2023 / 02:19 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for 20 Microns are:

    Net Sales at Rs 150.52 crore in March 2023 up 4.07% from Rs. 144.64 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.20 crore in March 2023 down 5.8% from Rs. 9.77 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.43 crore in March 2023 down 8.26% from Rs. 20.09 crore in March 2022.

    20 Microns EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.61 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.77 in March 2022.

    20 Microns shares closed at 82.20 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.38% returns over the last 6 months and 0.67% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations150.52133.92144.64
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations150.52133.92144.64
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials77.1374.4975.01
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.47-4.54-0.31
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.8611.919.39
    Depreciation2.802.913.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses40.0538.7342.23
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.2110.4215.10
    Other Income1.421.801.77
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.6312.2216.87
    Interest3.783.473.62
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.858.7513.24
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax11.858.7513.24
    Tax2.642.553.48
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.206.209.77
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.206.209.77
    Equity Share Capital17.6417.6417.64
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.611.762.77
    Diluted EPS2.611.762.77
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.611.762.77
    Diluted EPS2.611.762.77
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

