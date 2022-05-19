English
    Second LPG rate hike this month, cylinder now costs over Rs 1,000 in Delhi

    From today, 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinders will be available in Delhi and Mumbai for Rs 1,003.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 19, 2022 / 10:32 AM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image









    Oil marketing companies (OMCs) have undertaken another hike in LPG prices on May 19, raising it by Rs 3.50 to Rs 1,003 in Delhi for a 14 kg cylinder.









    Earlier this month, the price of domestic cooking gas was hiked by ₹ 50 per cylinder, the second increase in two months. The price of commercial LPG cylinders was also hiked by ₹ 102.50. Each of the commercial LPG cylinders will now cost Rs 2,355.50 as against Rs 2,253 earlier.



    Consumer price inflation in April accelerated to 7.79 percent, the fastest pace since the 8.3 percent recorded in May 2014, indicating a sharp uptrend in prices across the board and remaining above the upper limit of the central bank’s tolerance band of 6 percent for the fourth month in a row.



    Moneycontrol News
    May 19, 2022
