    Distressed funds including Oaktree scoop up Adani bonds

    Oaktree Capital Management, one of the world’s largest opportunistic debt firms, and Davidson Kempner Capital Management were among those buying the debt in recent weeks, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named as the deals aren’t public.

    Bloomberg
    February 08, 2023 / 07:15 AM IST
    Adani group stocks cumulatively lost Rs 9.5 lakh crore between January 24 and February 6 (Getty Images)

    Hedge funds and distressed debt specialists have scooped up bonds related to Gautam Adani’s business empire, a potential sign of encouragement for the group as it seeks to shore up confidence in the wake of a scathing short-seller report.

    Oaktree Capital Management, one of the world’s largest opportunistic debt firms, and Davidson Kempner Capital Management were among those buying the debt in recent weeks, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named as the deals aren’t public. Hindenburg Research had said in its critique of the Adani companies that it took a short position through US-traded bonds.

    Dollar Bonds of Adani Firms Stabilize

    The purchases add to nascent signs that a rout in the Indian conglomerate’s securities is easing after some of its bonds fell into distressed territory while more than $100 billion of equity value was wiped. The Adani group has stepped up its defense measures this week by prepaying loans and pledging to reduce debt ratios, helping to stem a three-week selloff.