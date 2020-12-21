MARKET NEWS

Future Retail-Amazon case: Delhi HC says FRL-Reliance deal in accordance with laws, but can't stop Amazon from writing to regulators

The Delhi HC said Amazon interfering in the Future Retail-RIL transaction would cause loss to both the parties which would be a civil wrong.

Moneycontrol News
December 21, 2020 / 11:57 AM IST
The Delhi High Court on December 21 said the resolution approving the proposed scheme of arrangement between Future Group and Reliance Retail is in accordance with Indian laws and cannot be intervened with, denying Amazon's claim.

However, the court said Amazon is entitled to make representations to any authorities and can't be injuncted from writing to regulators.

In October, an Emergency Arbitrator at the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) issued an interim order in favour of Amazon. The interim order restricted Future Retail from taking further steps in the deal with Reliance Industries' retail arm.

The Delhi HC on December 20 made a prima facie observation that the Emergency Award by the SIAC is valid.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has already approved the sale of Future Group's retail and wholesale business and the logistics and warehousing business to Reliance Retail Ventures (RRVL).

"On two counts, FRL has been able to make out a prima facie case of tortious interference by Amazon. It is clarified that it is not the making of the representation by Amazon to the statutory authorities or the Regulators, which is an actionable wrong but making a representation based on incorrect assertions which makes the act based on 'unlawful means'", the court said.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

