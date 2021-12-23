MARKET NEWS

English
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Delhi Court restrains Penguin from publishing book on Rana Kapoor till next hearing

On March 8, 2020, Rana Kapoor was arrested by Enforcement Directorate for alleged financial irregularities during his stint as managing director and CEO of Yes Bank.

Moneycontrol News
December 23, 2021 / 04:15 PM IST
Rana Kapoor.

Rana Kapoor.

 
 
A Delhi court has restrained Penguin Random House from publishing a book on Yes Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor till next date of hearing.

Kapoor had filed a petition before the court for declaration and permanent and mandatory injunction against the defendants including Penguin Random House, author journalist Furquan Moharkan, Almighty Tech Films and two designated partners.

The court observed that the book portrays Kapoor in bad light and has the potential to prejudicially affect his reputation. The reputation of the plaintiff is at stake. "Hence, at this stage, a strong prima facie case is made out in favour of the plaintiff and against the defendants," the Court said.

"Accordingly, defendants and/ or their associates, affiliates, servants, agents, directors, partners, employees, representatives and all other persons acting for and on their behalf are restrained from authoring, making, publishing, republishing, further selling and/or further distributing and/or further circulating the book titled as “The Banker Who Crushed His Diamonds: The YES Bank Story” till next date of hearing," the Court added.

The book was released on February 22, 2021.

The next hearing of the case is on January 13, 2022.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Rana Kapoor
first published: Dec 23, 2021 04:15 pm

