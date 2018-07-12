App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 12, 2018 08:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DBS to launch commercial banking operations in India in October

DBS Bank India will be the latest entrant in India's rapidly evolving banking space that is seeing many legacy financial institutions struggling with disruptions caused by a string of new-age fintech startups

Gaurav Choudhury @gauravchoudhury

Singapore-headquartered financial services giant DBS will begin commercial banking operations in India in October this year.

"We are looking to start the operations in October," DBS Group CEO Piyush Gupta told Moneycontrol in Singapore.

DBS Bank India (DBS India), part of Asia’s leading financial services group DBS Group Holdings, received in-principle approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in September last year to convert its existing India franchise to a locally incorporated wholly-owned subsidiary (WOS) in India.

DBS Bank India will be the latest entrant in India's rapidly evolving banking space that is seeing many legacy financial institutions struggling with disruptions caused by a string of new-age fintech startups that are offering specialised services - including loans to low-income customers - often ignored by high-street banks.

related news

Most Indian banks are also battling a mount of bad loans. Bank credit needs, however, are rising to fulfill industry's capital needs. Fulfilling industries' capital requirements are necessary to retain the country's status as the world's fastest-growing major economy and stay in the elite league of world's top economies.

Latest World Bank data ranked India, with a GDP of USD 2.6 trillion as the sixth largest in the world, overtaking France.

Through the WOS, DBS will leverage its overall strengths and resources, along with its experience in India, to build a scalable business through a multi-channel strategy. This will include a combination of digital and physical formats to allow the bank to cater to the requirements of convenience and presence by its target customer segments.

DBS will be able to bring its product innovation and technology-led delivery model from across Asia to serve retail, small and medium enterprise (SME) and large corporates across a larger footprint.

Gupta said the bank will build upon its "Digibank India" plan, offering a "paperless, signature-less and fully digital, eliminating the need to ever visit a branch".

It will use "front-to-back digital servicing model using artificial intelligence (AI)-enables chatbot to minimise manual processing".
First Published on Jul 12, 2018 08:43 am

tags #Business #Companies #DBS Bank #India

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.