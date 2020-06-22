App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 22, 2020 03:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

DBS Bank logs Rs 111 crore profit in FY20 from India operations

The lender, whose network in India has now increased to 34 branches, reported 24 per cent growth in net revenues at Rs 1,444 crore during the last financial year and a fall in stressed assets.

PTI

Singapore-based DBS Bank on Monday reported nearly eight-fold jump in profit for 2019-20 from its India operations at Rs 111 crore. The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 14.5 crore in 2018-19.

The lender, whose network in India has now increased to 34 branches, reported 24 per cent growth in net revenues at Rs 1,444 crore during the last financial year and a fall in stressed assets.

DBS Bank India CEO Surojit Shome said the performance should be seen as being demonstrative of the bank's focus and commitment to India.

Close

“Despite the prevailing headwinds, we are confident that we will continue to capitalise on growth opportunities,” Shome said.

related news

Gross non-performing assets ratio reduced to 2.60 percent as of March 31, 2020 as against 3.13 percent by the year-ago same period.

Troubles on the asset quality front in the past had led the bank to report losses from the India operations a few years ago. It had then announced a strategy to stay away from high risk loans.

The bank reported 6 percent growth in net advances to Rs 19,131 crore, in line with the 6.14 percent growth in bank credit at the industry level.

It reported a 5 percent rise in overall deposits to Rs 35,652 crore, with the share of the low-cost current and savings account deposits rising to 19 percent from the year-ago's 14 percent.

Its overall capital adequacy ratio declined to 16.33 percent as against 19.69 percent a year ago, and the core equity tier-I ratio stood at 13.12 percent.

DBS Bank is the largest among the foreign lenders who have chosen to operate as wholly-owned subsidiaries in the country.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 22, 2020 03:04 pm

tags #Business #Companies #DBS Bank

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic: Odisha’s coastal migrants return to where they started

Coronavirus pandemic: Odisha’s coastal migrants return to where they started

COVID-19 impact | No V-shaped recovery likely for Indian economy: Analysts

COVID-19 impact | No V-shaped recovery likely for Indian economy: Analysts

Coronavirus effect: Bank-led insurers like us have seen higher impact of COVID-19 lockdown, says IndiaFirst Life Deputy CEO

Coronavirus effect: Bank-led insurers like us have seen higher impact of COVID-19 lockdown, says IndiaFirst Life Deputy CEO

most popular

5-day coronavirus treatment to cost no more than Rs 30,000: Hetero

5-day coronavirus treatment to cost no more than Rs 30,000: Hetero

India-China border tension: PMO seeks product-wise details to curb China imports

India-China border tension: PMO seeks product-wise details to curb China imports

SpiceJet to pay pilots depending on fleet utilisation

SpiceJet to pay pilots depending on fleet utilisation

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.