Cyrus Mistry-Tata Group spat: A timeline of the boardroom battle

Tata Group's former chairman Cyrus Mistry died in a road accident on September 4. The accident occurred at Charoti in Palghar when his Mercedes was returning from Ahmedabad to Mumbai.
Mistry, who took over Tata Group's chairmanship in 2012 after the retirement of the conglomerate's talismanic chief Ratan Tata amid much fanfare, had a controversy-laden tenure that lasted till 2016. He was removed in a boardroom coup that eventually started a protracted legal tussle, in which India's top court eventually ruled in the Tata Group's favour.
Tata Trusts, which owns a 66 percent stake in Tata Sons, is chaired by Ratan Tata. The Mistry family owns an 18.4 percent stake in the company according to a CNBC report.
The legal battle between the two families started when a case was filed by Mistry under various sections of the Companies Act, 2013, before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) where he alleged oppression and mismanagement in Tata Sons. He then accused the airline of financial wrongdoing and corporate governance violations, including at AirAsia India, Tata-owned airline that was founded in partnership with Malaysia’s AirAsia Bhd.
Mistry highlighted “fraudulent transactions and ethical concerns” at AirAsia India revealed by a forensic investigation, in a letter he wrote to the directors of Tata Sons.Here is a brief timeline of the famous legal battle between Mistry and the Tata Group, which can be called one of the most talked about corporate feuds of the last decade:
“We cannot adjudicate on the question of compensation and they can take the route under Article 75. Order of NCLAT is set aside. Appeal by TATA group is upheld. Appeal by SP group is dismissed. Appeal by Cyrus Investments is dismissed,” said then Chief Justice SA Bobde during the order, as per legal news platform Bar & Bench.
The top court further said, “We leave it to Tata Sons, Mistry to take legal route to resolve issue of shares. Value of Tata Sons shares depends on equity.”
Sources close to the SP Group peg the valuation of their 18.37 percent stake at Rs 1,78,459 crore. This includes the value of the brand as well as the listed and unlisted entities.
The Tata group indicated to the Supreme Court that it was open to buy out the stake held by the Mistry family, the promoters of the SP Group. The proposal has the potential to end the bitter dispute between both sides which has been fought in the courts as well as the public forum for the last four years, Moneycontrol reported.(With inputs from CNBC-TV18)