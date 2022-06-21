Top cryptocurrency news on June 21: Bitcoin at Rs 17 lakh, industry fears contagion, and more

Invest

Crypto industry fears contagion as Bitcoin slips under $20,000



The cryptocurrency industry is on edge as Bitcoin struggles to stay above a key level, with investors fearing that problems at major crypto players could unleash a wider market shakeout. Bitcoin, the world's biggest cryptocurrency, was on June 20 trading just under the symbolic level of $20,000 in early London trading hours - roughly the peak of its charge to its previous record in 2017. Its fall follows problems at several major industry players. Further declines, market players said, could have a knock-on effect as other crypto investors are forced to sell their holdings to meet margin calls and cover losses. Investors are concerned that issues at large crypto companies may trigger a wider market shakeout. Take a look

