    Cryptocurrency Prices Today June 21: Bitcoin, Ether in green; Polkadot biggest gainer

    Bitcoin hovered around Rs 17 lakh, with a dominance of 43.35 percent. This was a 0.08 percent increase over the day

    Moneycontrol News
    June 21, 2022 / 08:46 AM IST
    Representative image

    Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the green early on June 21 as the global crypto market cap rose 2.86 percent to $904.57 billion over the last 24 hours. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume declined 8.78 percent to $71.92 billion during the period.

    The total volume in DeFi stood at $6.65 billion, 9.24 percent of the total crypto market's 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $62.73 billion, 87.23 percent of the crypto market's 24-hour volume.

    Bitcoin hovered around Rs 17 lakh, with a dominance of 43.35 percent. This was a 0.08 per cent increase over the day, data from CoinMarketCap shows.

    Meanwhile, markets are bracing for a world of higher interest rates, led by moves from the US Federal Reserve. Higher rates can bring down inflation, but they also risk bringing on a recession by slowing the economy. They also tend to hurt prices of stocks, cryptocurrencies, and other investments. Last week, the Fed hiked its key short-term interest rate by triple the usual amount in its biggest increase since 1994. It could consider another such mega hike at its next meeting in July.

    Bitcoin, which reached a record high of $69,000 in November, has lost more than half its value this year.

    At 7:50am on June 21, these were the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H %
    Bitcoin17,01,3483.41%
    Ethereum93,0004.49%
    Tether82.75-0.04%
    Cardano40.404.46%
    Binance Coin17,905.902.49%
    XRP26.641.29%
    Polkadot640.615.65%
    Dogecoin4.922.01%
