MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Register Now! Special webinar on Benefits of investing in US market at 4 pm on 10th December, 2021
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Proposed India bill banning crypto payments could mean jail for violations: Report

According the summary of the bill, the Indian government is planning a "general prohibition on all activities by any individual on mining, generating, holding, selling, (or) dealing” in digital currencies as a "medium of exchange, store of value and a unit of account”.

Reuters
December 09, 2021 / 12:33 PM IST

Proposed legislation that would ban the use of cryptocurrencies as a method of payment in India also seeks to make those who infringe the law subject to arrest without a warrant and being held without bail, according to a source and a summary of the bill seen by Reuters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has previously flagged that it plans to ban most cryptocurrencies – a move which follows measures by China this September that intensified its crackdown on cryptocurrencies.

According the summary of the bill, the Indian government is planning a "general prohibition on all activities by any individual on mining, generating, holding, selling, (or) dealing” in digital currencies as a "medium of exchange, store of value and a unit of account”.

Flouting any of these rules would also be "cognizable" which means an arrest without a warrant is possible, and "non bailable," it said.

The source, who has direct knowledge of the matter, was not authorised to speak to media and declined to be identified. The finance ministry did not respond to an email seeking comment.

Close

Related stories

Although the government has previously said it aims to to promote blockchain technology, the proposed law will also deal a blow to its use as well as to the non-fungible token market in India, lawyers said.

"If no payments are allowed at all and an exception is not made for transaction fee then it will also effectively stop blockchain development and NFT,” said Anirudh Rastogi, founder of law firm Ikigai Law.

The government’s plans to crack down heavily on cryptocurrency trading sparked a frenzy in the market and several investors exited with significant losses.

Lured by a barrage of advertisements and rising prices for cryptocurrencies, the number of investors in crypto assets has surged in India.

While no official data is available, industry estimates suggest there are some 15 million to 20 million crypto investors in the country, with total crypto holdings of roughly 450 billion Indian rupees ($6 billion).

The government now plans to also come down heavily on advertisements that seek to woo new investors, according to the draft summary of the bill and the source.

Self-custodial wallets that allow people to store digital currencies outside exchanges are also likely to be banned, the source added.

The tough new regulations stem from the central bank’s grave concerns about digital currencies and aim to put in safeguards to ring-fence the traditional financial sector from cryptocurrencies, the draft summary of the bill said.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) will be the regulator for crypto assets, the draft summary also said.
Reuters
Tags: #Business #cryptocurrency #India
first published: Dec 9, 2021 12:32 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.