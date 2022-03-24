Cryptocurrency Prices Today on March 25: Bitcoin and Ethereum inch up

The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation rose 1.75 percent over the last 24 hours to $1.95 trillion. Trading volumes fell marginally by 1.95 percent to $98.24 billion during this period.

The total volume in the decentralised finance (DeFi) space stood at $14.21 billion, around 14.46 percent of the aggregate 24-hour cryptocurrency trading volume. The total volume in stablecoins stood at $82.10 billion, 83.57 percent of the 24-hour cryptocurrency trading volume.

Bitcoin's market dominance dipped by 0.18 percent to 41.75 percent and the largest currency in the crypto space was trading at $42,916.31 on the morning of March 25.

In rupee terms, Bitcoin jumped 0.56 percent to trade at Rs 33,09,098.15 while Ethereum rose 1.40 percent to Rs 2,34,244.16

Cardano was up 12.07 percent to trade at Rs 84.48 and Avalanche fell 1.96 percent to Rs 6,480. Polkadot was up 1.16 percent to Rs 1,618.61 and Litecoin rose by about 0.42 percent to Rs 9,406.70 in the last 24 hours. Tether dipped by 0.89 percent to Rs 77.25.

Memecoin SHIB was up 3.61 percent trading at Rs 0.0018 while Dogecoin rose 9.99 percent to Rs 10.51. Terra (LUNA) rose 0.96 percent to Rs 7,350.40 while Algorand (ALGO) jumped 1.56 percent to Rs 64.11. SAND, the native token of the Sandbox metaverse ecosystem, was up 4.9 percent over the last 24 hours at Rs 262.

In other news, Meta, formerly Facebook, filed eight trademark applications on Friday for its logo to cover a wide range of digital purposes, including cryptocurrency tokens, wallets, and exchanges. Among the eight filings, six explicitly refer to cryptocurrency and blockchain-based technologies. The news comes just a few months after Meta’s exit from Diem, the cryptocurrency formerly known as Libra.

Cryptocurrency Price (in Rs) 24-hour change (in percent) Bitcoin 33,09,098.15 +0.56 Ethereum 2,34,244.16 +1.40 Cardano 84.48 +12.07 Tether 77.25 -0.89 Solana 7,315.95 +4.09 Avalanche 6,480 -1.96 Litecoin 9,406.70 +0.42 XRP 64.25 -0.61 Axie 4,680.54 +17.47