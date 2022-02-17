Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Ethereum rises marginally while Bitcoin, Cardano register a slight dip

Bitcoin's market dominance dipped 0.07 percent to 41.75 percent and the currency was trading at $38,033.97 today. (Representative image)

The global cryptocurrency market-capitalisation rose 0.08 percent over the last 24 hours to $1.99 trillion while trading volumes were down 8.29 percent to $69.62 billion.

While decentralised finance (DeFi) accounted for 13.34 percent of the 24-hour cryptocurrency trading volume at $9.29 billion, stablecoins constituted 80.55 percent of the same at $56.08 billion.

Bitcoin's market dominance fell by 0.03 percent to 41.97 percent and the currency was trading at $44,039.12 on the morning of February 17.

In rupee terms, Bitcoin fell 0.03 percent to trade at Rs 34,26,961, while Ethereum rose 0.17 percent to Rs 2,45,505.3

Cardano was down 0.46 percent to Rs 85.16 and Avalanche rose 4.56 percent to Rs 7,644.04. Polkadot fell 0.11 percent to Rs 1,547.43 and Litecoin was down 1.58 percent to Rs 9,932.51 in the last 24 hours. Tether was down 0.1 percent to Rs 77.98.

Memecoin SHIB rose 1.46 percent, while Dogecoin was down by 0.45 percent to trade at Rs 11.65. Terra (LUNA) jumped 0.24 percent to Rs 4,385.31

New Chainalysis data has found that 4,068 “criminal whales” hold $25 billion worth of cryptocurrency. The firm defines criminal crypto whales as any private wallet that holds $1 million or more of cryptocurrency and has received 10% or more of those funds through illicit addresses. (In other words, not all of that $25 billion is illicit.)

The data has been released in a preview of Chainalysis’ upcoming 2022 Crypto Crime Report and follows similar, recent reports on ransomware, NFT fraud, money laundering, and malware. Of the $11 billion in illicit balances at the end of 2021, stolen funds accounted for 93% or $9.8 billion. Darknet market funds are next at $448 million, followed by scams at $192 million, fraud shops at $66 million, and ransomware at $30 million, according to the report

Months after including Bitcoin in its Tips feature, Twitter is branching out to Ethereum addresses." As of today, global Twitter users can add Ethereum Address to their Tips," said a company spokesperson. "We’ve continued adding to our list of payment providers to ensure that Tips offers options for as many people as possible, no matter where you are."

Coinbase announced a pilot program that will let Mexicans receive crypto transfers and then convert the balance into pesos by presenting a redemption code at more than 37,000 stores. The transfers will be free of charge until March 31.

To arrange the transfers, Coinbase has partnered with the money transfer service Remitly, which has relationships with Mexican retail outlets like Bansefi, BanCoppel, Oxxo, Sorina, and Telecomm Telegrafos.

Cryptocurrency Price (in Rs) 24-hour change (in percent) Bitcoin 34,26,961 -0.03 Ethereum 2,45,505.3 +0.17 Cardano 85.16 -0.46 Tether 77.98 -0.1 Solana 7,927.6 -1.75 Avalanche 7,644.04 +4.56 Litecoin 9,932.51 -1.58 XRP 65.30 -0.0 Axie 4,995 -1.73