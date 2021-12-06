Cryptocurrency Prices today on December 6: Bitcoin, Binance Coin, Solana, XRP fall while Ethereum rises

Cryptocurrency (Representative image)

The global crypto market capitalisation declined 1.07 percent over the last 24 hours to stand at $2.27 trillion. Bitcoin, currently trading at $49,084.94 saw a surge in its market dominance by about 0.42percent over the last day to stand at 40.72 percent.

The total cryptocurrency trading volume over the last 24 hours was $121.58 billion, falling substantially by 40.16 percent. While DeFi ($17.86 billion) accounted for 14.69 percent of the total crypto volume, stablecoins ($94.49 billion) made for 77.72 percent of the crypto market's 24-hour market volume.

As for major cryptocurrencies globally, Bitcoin fell marginally by 0.53 percent while Ethereum ($4,141.51) rose by 0.55 percent. Binance Coin ($545.71) also declined by around 3.11 percent. Solana ($192.74) fell by 1.55 percent, Cardano ($1.37) fell by 1.85 percent, Avalanche ($83.77) fell by 7.32 percent, Polkadot ($27.06) shrank by 4.17 percent and Litecoin ($153.51) also dwindled by 4.99 percent over the last 24-hours.

Memecoins SHIB also diminished around 0.90 percent while DOGE also declined by 1.53 percent.

Bitcoin is currently trading at Rs 40,54,870.

Hitting a definitive stop over the looming speculations of cryptocurrency being banned in India, the government clarified that it is not looking to ban cryptocurrencies, but to regulate them as ‘assets’. Reportedly, all Indian crypto exchanges will come under the purview of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). Additionally, citizens will no longer be allowed to hold their crypto assets on foreign exchanges or in private wallets, per the cabinet note.

Bitcoin, along with other cryptocurrencies on Saturday, saw a major fall in its market value, in another indication of the risk aversion sweeping across financial markets. The overall crypto sector has shed around a fifth of its value, sliding to $2.2 trillion, according to tracker CoinGecko.

Cryptocurrency Price (In INR) 24-hour change (in percent) Bitcoin 40,54,870 -0.21 Ethereum 3,44,899.7 +1.47 Cardano 113.87 -1.14 Tether 82.79 +0.13 Solana 16,073 -1.92 Avalanche 6,957.4 -7.69 Litecoin 12,786 -5.05 XRP 66.24 -3.36 Axie 8,808.1 -8.51