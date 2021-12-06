MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency Prices today on December 6: Bitcoin, Binance Coin, Solana, XRP fall while Ethereum rises

The total cryptocurrency trading volume over the last 24 hours was $121.58 billion, falling substantially by 40.16 percent. While DeFi ($17.86 billion) accounted for 14.69 percent of the total crypto volume, stablecoins ($94.49 billion) made for 77.72 percent of the crypto market's 24-hour market volume.

Moneycontrol News
December 06, 2021 / 08:28 AM IST
Cryptocurrency (Representative image)

Cryptocurrency (Representative image)

The global crypto market capitalisation declined 1.07 percent over the last 24 hours to stand at $2.27 trillion. Bitcoin, currently trading at $49,084.94 saw a surge in its market dominance by about 0.42percent over the last day to stand at 40.72 percent.

The total cryptocurrency trading volume over the last 24 hours was $121.58 billion, falling substantially by 40.16 percent. While DeFi ($17.86 billion) accounted for 14.69 percent of the total crypto volume, stablecoins ($94.49 billion) made for 77.72 percent of the crypto market's 24-hour market volume.

As for major cryptocurrencies globally,  Bitcoin fell marginally by 0.53 percent while Ethereum ($4,141.51) rose by 0.55 percent. Binance Coin ($545.71) also declined by around 3.11 percent.  Solana ($192.74) fell by 1.55 percent,  Cardano ($1.37) fell by 1.85 percent, Avalanche ($83.77) fell by 7.32 percent, Polkadot ($27.06) shrank by 4.17 percent and Litecoin ($153.51) also dwindled by 4.99 percent over the last 24-hours.

Memecoins SHIB also diminished around 0.90 percent while DOGE also declined by 1.53 percent.

Bitcoin is currently trading at Rs 40,54,870.

Close

Related stories

Hitting a definitive stop over the looming speculations of cryptocurrency being banned in India, the government clarified that it is not looking to ban cryptocurrencies, but to regulate them as ‘assets’. Reportedly, all Indian crypto exchanges will come under the purview of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). Additionally, citizens will no longer be allowed to hold their crypto assets on foreign exchanges or in private wallets, per the cabinet note.

Bitcoin, along with other cryptocurrencies on Saturday, saw a major fall in its market value, in another indication of the risk aversion sweeping across financial markets. The overall crypto sector has shed around a fifth of its value, sliding to $2.2 trillion, according to tracker CoinGecko.

As of 8:15 am today, these were the prices of various cryptocurrencies (Data from WazirX)
CryptocurrencyPrice (In INR)24-hour change (in percent)
Bitcoin40,54,870-0.21
Ethereum3,44,899.7+1.47
Cardano113.87-1.14
Tether82.79+0.13
Solana16,073-1.92
Avalanche6,957.4-7.69
Litecoin12,786-5.05
XRP66.24-3.36
Axie8,808.1-8.51
 
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #bitcoin #cryptocurrency
first published: Dec 6, 2021 08:28 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.