Cryptocurrency Prices Today June 1: Bitcoin rises, Cardano biggest gainer

Major cryptocurrencies traded in the green early on June 1 as the global crypto market cap increased by 0.21 percent to $1.31 trillion over the last day. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours decreased by 5.76 percent to $87.75 billion.

The total volume in DeFi stood at $7.85 billion, 8.96 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $75.43 billion, which is 85.96 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Bitcoin is currently trading above Rs 25 lakh. The market dominance of the world's largest cryptocurrency increased to 46.29 percent by 0.37 percent over the last day, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

After Terra Luna's collapse, which erased $40 billion worth of investors' money, the UK government has released a consultation paper on stablecoins to address financial stability issues. To solicit stakeholder perspectives on the UK regulatory approach to crypto-assets and stablecoins in January 2021, the Treasury issued a consultation and called for evidence.

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 2,579,501 1.5% Ethereum 1,57,670 -1.47% Tether 81.07 0.43% Cardano 50.24 8.41% Binance Coin 26,156 1.9% XRP 34.27 2.69% Polkadot 835.53 -0.33% Dogecoin 7.0021 -0.06%