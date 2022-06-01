English
    Cryptocurrency Prices Today June 1: Bitcoin rises, Cardano biggest gainer

    Bitcoin is currently trading above Rs 25 lakh. The market dominance of the world's largest cryptocurrency increased to 46.29 percent by 0.37 percent over the last day

    Moneycontrol News
    June 01, 2022 / 08:35 AM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Major cryptocurrencies traded in the green early on June 1 as the global crypto market cap increased by 0.21 percent to $1.31 trillion over the last day. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours decreased by 5.76 percent to $87.75 billion.

    The total volume in DeFi stood at $7.85 billion, 8.96 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $75.43 billion, which is 85.96 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    Bitcoin is currently trading above Rs 25 lakh. The market dominance of the world's largest cryptocurrency increased to 46.29 percent by 0.37 percent over the last day, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

    After Terra Luna's collapse, which erased $40 billion worth of investors' money, the UK government has released a consultation paper on stablecoins to address financial stability issues. To solicit stakeholder perspectives on the UK regulatory approach to crypto-assets and stablecoins in January 2021, the Treasury issued a consultation and called for evidence.

    As off 7:30 am on June 1, these are the prices of largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H %
    Bitcoin2,579,5011.5%
    Ethereum1,57,670-1.47%
    Tether81.070.43%
    Cardano50.248.41%
    Binance Coin26,1561.9%
    XRP34.272.69%
    Polkadot835.53-0.33%
    Dogecoin7.0021-0.06%
    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Jun 1, 2022 08:35 am
