    Community-led crypto investing platform Crypso raises $3 million in seed funding

    The round was led by Hashed Emergent, Athera Venture Partners (formerly Inventus), Better Capital, Whiteboard Capital, Polygon founders Sandeep and Jaynti, Kunal Shah of CRED, and other angel investors.

    July 26, 2022 / 11:26 AM IST

    Community-led investing platform for cryptocurrencies Crypso has raised $3 million in seed funding. 

    The round was led by Hashed Emergent, Athera Venture Partners (formerly  Inventus), Better Capital, Whiteboard Capital, Polygon founders Sandeep and Jaynti, Kunal Shah of CRED, and other angel investors.

    The company will use the capital to grow its user base and increase the breadth of product offerings and technology.

    Founded by Suraj Kalwani, Ravi Chirania, and Rakesh Raman, Crypso enables crypto users to learn and discover the latest crypto trends, and invest via one-click trade signals on various altcoins generated by crypto experts.

    Focused on millennials and GenZ users, Crypso is on a mission to simplify crypto and offer guided access to retail users with a community-first approach. 

    The startup said that within a month of launch, it has accumulated over 50,000 actively engaged users and over 100 crypto influencers, creators, and experts who are using the app for daily crypto trends and updates. The platform also witnessed more than one crore in trade volumes within weeks of the launch.

    Suraj Kalwani, co-founder and CEO of Crypso, said, “With Crypso, we’re bridging the discovery and transaction loop with a strong hook around guided crypto investing. Users can connect with peers and experts, follow their portfolio movements, and stay on top of crypto trends and investing opportunities.”
    Tags: #cryptocurrencies #funding #Kunal Shah #polygon
    first published: Jul 26, 2022 11:26 am
