MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Quants League Sep'21 Edition brings to you to 5-Days Live Algorithmic Options Trading Virtual Conference. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

China central bank says will issue a nationwide ban on cryptocurrency mining

The People’s Bank of China also said it will bar financial institutions, payment companies and Internet firms from facilitating cryptocurrency trading, and will strengthen monitoring of risks from such activities.

Reuters
September 24, 2021 / 04:16 PM IST
Cryptocurrency (Representative image: Reuters)

Cryptocurrency (Representative image: Reuters)

China intensified a crackdown on cryptocurrency trading on Friday, vowing to root out "illegal" activity in trading of bitcoin and other virtual currencies and issuing a nationwide ban on cryptocurrency mining.

China's State Council, or cabinet, vowed in May to crack down on bitcoin mining and trading as part of efforts to fend off financial risk.

Ten Chinese government agencies, including the central bank as well as banking, securities and foreign exchange regulators, said in a joint statement that they would work closely to maintain a "high-pressure" crackdown on speculative trading of cryptocurrencies.

Also Read: Bitcoin slips after China central bank vows to crack down on crypto trading

The People's Bank of China said cryptocurrencies must not circulate in markets as traditional currencies and that overseas exchanges are barred from providing services to mainland investors via the internet.

Close

Related stories

The PBOC also barred financial institutions, payment companies and internet firms from facilitating cryptocurrency trading.

The government will "resolutely clamp down on virtual currency speculation, and related financial activities and misbehaviour in order to safeguard people's properties and maintain economic, financial and social order," the People's Bank of China said in a statement on its website.

The National Development and Reform Commission said it was launching a nationwide crackdown on cryptocurrency mining. Previous restrictions hove been issued by local governments.

Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, dropped as much as 5 percent after the PBOC's announcement having earlier been down about 1 percent.
Reuters
Tags: #China central bank #cryptocurrency #PBOC #World News
first published: Sep 24, 2021 03:05 pm

Must Listen

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.