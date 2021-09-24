MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Quants League Sep'21 Edition brings to you to 5-Days Live Algorithmic Options Trading Virtual Conference. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Bitcoin slips after China central bank vows to crack down on crypto trading

The largest cryptocurrency was last down 4.6 percent at $42,874, with smaller coins that typically trade in tandem with bitcoin also tumbling. Ether fell over 8 percent while XRP slipped 7 percent.

Reuters
September 24, 2021 / 03:27 PM IST
(Representative image: Reuters)

(Representative image: Reuters)

Bitcoin fell nearly 5 percent on Friday after China's central bank said it would crack down on cryptocurrency trading, banning overseas exchanges from providing services to mainland investors.

The largest cryptocurrency was last down 4.6 percent at $42,874, with smaller coins that typically trade in tandem with bitcoin also tumbling. Ether fell over 8 percent while XRP slipped 7 percent.

The People's Bank of China also said it will bar financial institutions, payment companies and internet firms from facilitating cryptocurrency trading, and will strengthen monitoring of risks from such activities.

"Crypto markets are in an extremely frail state overall, and these sorts of downswings speak to that; there's a degree of panic in the air," said Joseph Edwards, head of research at cryptocurrency broker Enigma Securities.

"Crypto continues to exist in a grey area of legality across the board in China."

Close

Shares in cryptocurrency and blockchain-related firms also came under pressure with U.S. listed miners Riot Blockchain, Marathon Digital and Bit Digital slipping between 4.1 percent and 5.1 percent in premarket trading. China-focused SOS slipped 1.2 percent while crypto exchange Coinbase Global fell 2.7 percent.

Earlier this year, Chinese authorities said they would crack down on cryptocurrency mining, sparking a massive sell-off of bitcoin and other coins.
Reuters
Tags: #bitcoin #Business #cryptocurrency #International Markets
first published: Sep 24, 2021 03:21 pm

Must Listen

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.