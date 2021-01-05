MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Learn about financing for FPOs on Commodity ki Paathshala on January 5, 2021 at 5 pm . Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Bitcoin falls 5% but manages to hold $30,000-level

JPMorgan Chase & Co has a long-term target of $146,000 on the premier cryptocurrency.

Moneycontrol News
January 05, 2021 / 11:05 AM IST

Bitcoin prices are down 5 percent on January 5, but are still holding on to $30,000 levels. Bitcoin slid as much as 17 percent on January 4, the biggest drop since March, after breaching $34,000 for the first time over the weekend.

At the time of writing this copy, bitcoin was trading down 4.94 percent at $31,332.53. It touched a 24-hour high of $33,104.46 and a 24-hour low of $28,154.11. The premier cryptocurrency has surged 8.09 percent in the new year, which is in its fifth day.

The stellar start is on the back of a landmark year in which bitcoin rose more than 300 percent, gaining almost 50 percent in December alone.

According to JPMorgan Chase & Co, the rally may have only just begun as investment bank expects the crypto major to scale $146,000.

"Bitcoin’s market capitalization of around $575 billion would have to rise by 4.6 times -- for a theoretical Bitcoin price of $146,000 -- to match the total private sector investment in gold via exchange-traded funds or bars and coins," strategists led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou wrote in a note.

Close

Related stories

However, the investment bank's assumption is based on its correlation with gold, which may still take some to play out, it said.

"A crowding out of gold as an ‘alternative’ currency implies big upside for Bitcoin over the long term. However, convergence in volatilities between Bitcoin and gold is unlikely to happen quickly and is in our mind a multiyear process. This implies that the above-$146,000 theoretical Bitcoin price target should be considered as a long-term target, and thus an unsustainable price target for this year," Panigirtzoglou wrote.

He believes the recent euphoria around bitcoin may push the prices to $50,000-$100,000 in the short-term.

"We believe that such price levels would prove unsustainable."
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #bitcoin #Crptocurrency #Market
first published: Jan 5, 2021 11:05 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | We are in no way inferior to Pfizer, says Bharat Biotech on backlash; World's biggest vaccination programme to begin, says PM Modi

Coronavirus Essential | We are in no way inferior to Pfizer, says Bharat Biotech on backlash; World's biggest vaccination programme to begin, says PM Modi

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.