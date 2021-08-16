MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Moneycontrol Pro in association with Option Omega 2.0 brings to you India’s First Option Traders Conference. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Mark Cuban reveals he owns only $494 worth of Dogecoin despite promoting the cryptocurrency

The revelation was made by Cuban on August 15, on being asked by a Twitter user whether he owns more of Dogecoin or Bitcoin. In his response, Cuban said his NBA team Dallas Mavericks have been accepting Dogecoin as a form of currency to sell their merchandise, but he personally owns $494 worth of the crypto coin.

Moneycontrol News
August 16, 2021 / 04:08 PM IST
File image of billionaire entrepreneur, television personality, and media proprietor Mark Cuban

File image of billionaire entrepreneur, television personality, and media proprietor Mark Cuban


American billionaire Mark Cuban, counted among one of the staunchest promoters of Dogecoin, revealed on social media that he owns only $494 worth of the meme-inspired cryptocurrency.

The revelation was made by Cuban on August 15, on being asked by a Twitter user whether he owns more of Dogecoin or Bitcoin. In his response, Cuban said his NBA team Dallas Mavericks have been accepting Dogecoin as a form of currency to sell their merchandise, but he personally owns $494 worth of the crypto coin.

"The Mavs have what we sold in merch. I personally own $494 worth of DOGE," he tweeted.

Also Read | Cryptocurrency Prices Today on August 16: Dogecoin surges over 12%

In a follow-up tweet, Cuban continued his praise for Dogecoin, calling the virtual currency's imperfections and simplicity as its "biggest strengths".

"The point about DOGE that people miss is that DOGE's imperfections and simplicity are it's greatest strengths. You can only use it to do 2 things: Spend It or HODL It. Both are easy to understand. And it's cheap to buy. Which makes it a community anyone can join and enjoy. (sic)," tweeted Cuban, whose net worth is $5.8 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Close

Related stories

The 'Shark Tank' star further noted on Twitter that "between the Mavs and my personal account, its let than $15k in DOGE."

According to Cuban, Dogecoin is finding traction due its strong community of users. "In fact, it was the community that was the attraction and let to the Mavs accepting it for transactions," he said in another tweet.

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #cryptocurrency #Dallas Mavericks #Dogecoin #Mark Cuban
first published: Aug 16, 2021 04:05 pm

Must Listen

Swabhiman Bharat Conversations: An Independence Day Special Podcast with Sanjeev Sanyal

Swabhiman Bharat Conversations: An Independence Day Special Podcast with Sanjeev Sanyal

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.