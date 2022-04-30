English
    Court allows Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor to have home food in prison

    Kapoor was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in March 2020 for his alleged role in a scam at Yes Bank. The banker is currently lodged in Taloja jail in neighbouring Navi Mumbai.

    PTI
    April 30, 2022 / 10:54 PM IST
    Rana Kapoor (File Image: Reuters)

    A special PMLA court here on Saturday allowed Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor to have "soft home cooked food" inside prison for two months as he is undergoing dental treatment.

    Kapoor's lawyers Vijay and Rahul Agarwal had filed an application before the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court seeking that he be allowed to have home food. A dentist at the government-run Nair Hospital recommended that he have soft food which the jail administration can not provide, the lawyers said.

    Judge M G Deshpande granted the request. Kapoor is accused of committing financial irregularities and receiving kickbacks for loans given by Yes Bank to certain firms.



    PTI
    Tags: #Rana Kapoor #Yes Bank
    first published: Apr 30, 2022 10:54 pm
