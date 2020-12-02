Coronavirus vaccine update: SpiceJet to give logistical support to distribute COVID-19 vaccine

SpiceXpress, the dedicated cargo arm of SpiceJet, has come forth to transport the vaccine through a specialised service called Spice Pharma Pro.

Spicejet interest cost for FY20 was Rs 546 crore, while the operating profit for the same fiscal was Rs 514 crore.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

SpiceJet is gearing up to give logistical support to help people get vaccinated as pharma companies are speeding up the manufacturing of vaccines. The temperature sensitivity to maintain efficacy of the vaccine calls for reliable, fast and secure logistics partners who understand the importance of cold chains.

SpiceXpress, the dedicated cargo arm of SpiceJet, has come forth to take up the responsibility of seamlessly transporting the vaccine through a specialised service called Spice Pharma Pro. The airline has transported essentials and medical supplies during the lockdown and ensured that the country’s supply chain remained intact, it says in a statement.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates

"Since the lockdown began, SpiceJet and its cargo arm, SpiceXpress, have worked relentlessly to ensure the transport of vital goods and medical supplies to all corners of India and the world. We have constantly innovated – be it converting passenger planes into freighters or carrying cargo on seat. We have been preparing for the humongous task of transporting medicines, vaccines, blood samples and temperature-sensitive cargo by developing end-to-end cold chain logistics solutions", Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet said.

Singh further added, "We have now tied up with global leaders in cold chain solutions offering active and passive packaging with dedicated equipment to perform seamless cold chain operations and I am happy to share that today SpiceXpress has the capability to transport extremely sensitive drugs and vaccines in controlled temperatures ranging from -40°c to +25°c. SpiceXpress is ready for the enormous task of distributing sensitive goods both domestically and internationally including Covid-19 vaccines that require stringent transportation conditions."

Follow Moneycontrol's COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker here.

With a dedicated fleet of 17 cargo aircraft, SpiceXpress is capable of flying cargo to both domestic and a wide list of international destinations. Besides, the airline also offers a plethora of other benefits such as a network of warehouses equipped with deep freezers to enable change of cool packs and ground vehicles and containers to help transport sensitive cargo.

SpiceJet has transported 85000 tons of cargo since the lockdown in March and the airline’s international cargo network now spans over 50 international destinations including USA, the UK, Germany, France, Russia, Uzbekistan, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, China, Myanmar, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore and Canada among others.