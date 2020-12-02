PlusFinancial Times
December 02, 2020 / 09:43 AM IST
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Daily new cases of COVID-19 remain below 50,000, says Health Ministry
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Total COVID-19 cases in India have risen to 94.62 lakh. There are 4,35,603 active cases in the country.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 254th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 94,62,809 confirmed COVID-19

  • December 02, 2020 / 09:43 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live Updates: 724 COVID-19 cases; daily deaths fall to single-digit in Mumbai
     
    Mumbai reported 724 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, but the number of daily deaths fell to nine after a gap of seven months, data released by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) showed. On May 1 the city had witnessed only five fatalities. The city had reported 12 fatalities on both November
    16 and 19. The tally of COVID-19 cases in the city rose to 2,84,184 and the death toll to 10,819.
     
    The number of COVID-19 tests carried out so far in Mumbai rose to 19.07 lakh on Tuesday. The number of recovered patients increased to 2,57,915, about 91 per cent of the tally, with 1,280 more patients discharged from  hospitals. The number of active cases in the city increased to 12,440. According to the BMC, the city's average doubling rate of COVID-19 cases is 213 days, while the average growth rate of cases is 0.33 per cent. There are 434 containment zones and 5,212 sealed buildings. 

  • December 02, 2020 / 09:40 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live Updates: Three more members of Pakistan squad in New Zealand test positive for COVID-19
     
    Three more members of the 54-member Pakistan squad in New Zealand have tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total number of infected cases to nine. An official source in the Pakistan Cricket Board said the New Zealand health authorities confirmed that three people have returned positive while one result is pending.
     
    "But the main thing is these three positive results are under investigation to find out whether they are historical cases or new infections, the source said. Former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed and pacer Muhammad Abbas are understood to be among the historical cases.
     
    The source said earlier when six members tested positive, two turned out to be historical cases and they were allowed back to the team floor where they are in isolation while the remaining four are on a separate floor in quarantine. It is determined that historical cases are not suspected of passing on infection to others as they have built up required anti-bodies but new cases are treated differently, he said.
     
    The New Zealand health officials in an official release said that swabs were taken on Day 6 yesterday from the 46 members of the Pakistan cricket squad in Christchurch who until then have returned negative results for COVID-19.

  • December 02, 2020 / 09:33 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live Updates: Jharkhand reports 181 new COVID-19 cases, five more deaths

    Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally mounted to 1,09,332 as 181 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department official said on Wednesday. The death toll rose to 969 after five more patients succumbed to the disease, he said. Of the new fatalities, two were reported from Bokaro, and one each from Dhanbad, East Singhbhum and Saraikela, the official said.

    Ranchi district registered the maximum number of fresh cases at 81, followed by East Singhbhum at 18 and West Singhbhum at 14. Jharkhand now has 1,965 active coronavirus cases, while 1,06,398 people have been cured of the disease so far, the official said.

  • December 02, 2020 / 09:02 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live Updates: UK votes for tier-based lockdown as minister says coronavirus under control'
     
    Parliamentarians in the UK voted on Tuesday in the House of Commons to approve the government's tier-based lockdown, as the country's health minister said the novel coronavirus was back under control but vigilance was required.
     
    The new measures, which will come into force at 00:01 GMT, were supported 291 votes to 78. 
     
    Several MPs from UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's ruling Conservative Party, however, rebelled to vote against the move.
     
    A handful of Opposition Labour MPs are also thought to have defied the party stand of abstention to vote against the changes.
     
    Earlier, UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock attempted to rally lockdown sceptics at a Downing Street briefing on Monday evening, when he reiterated the need for a regional system of tiers which come in force after England's current nationwide lockdown ends on Wednesday

  • December 02, 2020 / 08:44 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live Updates: Daily new cases of COVID-19 remain below 50,000, says Health Ministry

    The Union Health Ministry today said that the number of daily cases of Covid-19 in India have remained below 50,000 for more than 10 days now. 

    The Health Ministry shared a graph that showed the number of cases from 21 November to 1 December. The Health Ministry also said that the number of tests have also gone up to more than a million daily.

  • December 02, 2020 / 08:22 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live Updates | Free Covid-19 vaccinations: Japan parliament passes bill

    Japan’s parliament passed a bill to provide coronavirus vaccinations free of charge with the central government covering the cost, offering a key plan to stem the virus as the country struggles with its worst-yet wave of infections.

  • December 02, 2020 / 08:12 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live Updates: CDC to shorten COVID-19 quarantine to 10 days, 7 with negative test

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is set to shorten the recommended length of quarantine after exposure to someone who is positive for COVID-19, as the virus rages across the nation.

    According to a senior administration official, the new guidelines, which are set to be released as soon as Tuesday evening , will allow people who have come in contact to someone infected with the virus to resume normal activity after 10 days, or 7 days if they receive a negative test result. That''s down from the 14-day period recommended since the onset of the pandemic.

    The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to preview the announcement, said the policy change has been discussed for some time, as scientists have studied the incubation period for the virus. It was discussed Tuesday at a White House coronavirus task force meeting.

  • December 02, 2020 / 08:08 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live Updates: Pakistan approves initial funds to purchase COVID-19 vaccine

    Pakistan approved $150 million in funding to buy COVID-19 vaccines, initially to cover the most vulnerable 5% of the population, the de facto health minister said. The initial phase of vaccinations would focus on providing free shots for frontline health workers and people above the age of 65 years, Faisal Sultan told a news conference in Islamabad, adding that the go-ahead for funding the programme had been given at a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

    A panel of experts was compiling a list of recommendations on how to procure the vaccine, Sultan, the prime minister’s special adviser on health, said. “We will see whether we need to tap more than one source, including some Western manufacturers or some Chinese, so we will move forward with all these options,” he said.

    In making a choice, consideration would be given to the vaccine’s efficacy, level of protection and safety, Sultan said, as well as “cold chain” storage requirements and Pakistan’s ability to acquire stocks.

  • December 02, 2020 / 08:05 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live Updates: Sunny Deol tests COVID-19 positive, says Himachal Pradesh health secretary

    Bollywood actor and BJP MP from Gurdaspur Sunny Deol has tested positive for COVID-19, the Himachal Pradesh health secretary said on Tuesday.

    Deol have been staying in Kullu district for some days, Health Secretary Amitabh Awasthi said.

    The health secretary told PTI that according to information received from the district chief medical officer, the MP and his friends were planning to leave for Mumbai, but his COVID-19 test result came out positive on Tuesday.

    The 64-year-old bollywood actor had undergone a shoulder surgery at Mumbai and was recuperating at a farmhouse near Manali in Kullu district.

  • December 02, 2020 / 07:54 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live Updates: US plans for rapid vaccine rollout as COVID-19 surges to new heights

    U.S. officials on Tuesday unveiled plans to begin vaccinating millions of Americans against COVID-19 as early as mid-December, as coronavirus infections and hospitalizations in the United States soared once more to unprecedented heights.

    With outgoing President Donald Trump's coronavirus strategy relying heavily on a vaccine, the chief adviser of his administration's Operation Warp Speed program said on Tuesday that 20 million people could be inoculated by the end of 2020, and that by the middle of 2021 most Americans will have access to highly effective vaccines.

    "Within 24 hours, maybe at most 36 to 48 hours, from the approval, the vaccine can be in people's arms," Moncef Slaoui, a former GlaxoSmithKline executive, said at an event conducted by The Washington Post newspaper

  • December 02, 2020 / 07:29 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh LIVE Updates | Himachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally crosses 41,000-mark

    The number of COVID-19 deaths in Himachal Pradesh has reached 657 as 21 more people succumbed to the virus on Tuesday, official data showed. The 21 deaths are the highest COVID-related deaths on a single day in the state. Six deaths were reported from Kangra, four from Mandi, three each from Shimla and Kullu, two from Solan and one each from Hamirpur, Chamba and Una, according to the health department data.

    Of the deaths, 11 were females and 10 were males of the ages between 47 and 89. Meanwhile, 709 new cases pushed the infection count to 41,228. A total of 759 patients recovered from the disease on the day, pushing the total recoveries to 32,309. The state currently has 8,218 active COVID-19 cases. 

  • December 02, 2020 / 07:29 AM IST

