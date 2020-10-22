172@29@17@102!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|coronavirus-essential-podcast-bjp-plans-to-give-free-covid-19-vaccines-in-bihar-sushil-modi-tests-positive-for-covid-19-6000651.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2020 07:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus Essential podcast | BJP plans to give free COVID-19 vaccines in Bihar; Sushil Modi tests positive for COVID-19

Tune into Coronavirus Essential podcast with Sakshi Batra for all the news on the pandemic.

Moneycontrol News

On October 22, the Bharatiya Janata Party released its manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar. The manifesto promised that every person in the state would get vaccinated free of cost, once the COVID-19 vaccine was approved by the ICMR.

Meanwhile, Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Modi has tested positive for the virus, and is undergoing treatment at AIIMS Patna.

Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast for more.
First Published on Oct 22, 2020 07:25 pm

tags #Coronavirus Essential #coronavirus news #Podcast

