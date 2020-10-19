Why the restaurant lobby met the BMC Commissioner

While the Maharashtra government has allowed restaurants and bars to reopen from October 5 , the restaurant industry has been facing several difficulties and has been making various requests to authorities to help them stay afloat.

In the last two weeks, the industry lobby, Hotel and Restaurant Association – Western India (HRAWI), has written several letters regarding the challenges faced by the industry and asking them to ease certain restrictions.

On October 15, HRAWI representatives met Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal.

Which areas do HRAWI cover?

The HRAWI represents hotels and restaurants across the Western region, covering the states of Gujarat, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra, and the Union Territories of Daman & Diu and Dadra & Nagar Haveli (Silvassa).

Why did HRAWI representatives meet the BMC Commissioner?

HRAWI met BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, with a request to extend timings and increase seating occupancy.

How much extension HRAWI is seeking?

The restaurant industry lobby has requested the BMC to extend the closure timings of restaurants from 10PM to 11:30PM, and extend seating occupancy from the current 33 percent to 50 percent. Restaurants open at 8AM.

What was the BMC Commissioner’s response?

The BMC Commissioner promised to extend the seating occupancy to 50 percent from November 1, and the extension of timings with immediate effect.

How will extension of timings benefits restaurants?

According to the restaurants association, for 80 percent restaurants, business starts from dinner, and customers start coming in by 9-9:30 PM. If restaurants are to shut at 10PM, they will not be able to do any business.

Why extension in timings is particularly important for Mumbai?

Generally, Mumbai has a late-night culture and people get free from work really late. Thus, it is crucial for restaurants in Mumbai to get the timings extended, than in other cities.

What are the timings in other districts?

According to a Maharashtra government circular, restaurants and bars are allowed to remain open from 8:00 AM till 10:00 PM sharp, or as directed by the respective Municipal Commissioners or District Collectors (depending on the local COVID-19 situation).

What are the timings in other cities?

There are no timing restrictions as such in New Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Chennai. The pre-COVID timings continue.

What is the state of restaurants in Mumbai?

With the six-month shutdown, restaurant owners are left to fend for themselves. It has severely dented their finances. Restaurants are also struggling to keep going as lockdown restrictions meant dine-in services are not allowed in many markets. Where services have been allowed to resume, consumer fears of contracting COVID-19 have kept the footfalls low.

What is the scenario of footfalls in Mumbai restaurants?

The first week of reopening witnessed 15-20 percent of normal customer footfalls. Even in the second week, the number hovers around the same range.

When will footfalls increase?

The association is hopeful that the festival season will have customers walking into hotels and restaurants in large numbers again.