Last Updated : Mar 15, 2019 07:35 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Why has the Boeing 737 Max 8 been grounded? All you need to know

Around 50 countries have grounded the Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft over a software glitch.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
In the wake of two major plane crashes in the last five months, including Ethiopian Airlines crash which claimed the lives of 157 people, more than 50 countries have grounded or banned all Boeing 737 Max 8 and 9 aircraft. US was the latest country to ground the notorious aircraft series amid burgeoning concerns over safety and possible dangers of Boeing's 737 Max 8 aircraft.
1/8

More than 50 countries have grounded all Boeing 737 MAX 8 and 9 aircraft following two major aviation accidents over the past five months, including the Ethiopian Airlines crash which claimed 157 lives. The US was the latest to ground the aircraft amid burgeoning concerns over passenger safety. (Image: Reuters)
Boeing too issued an advisory recommending a temporary global suspension of the entire 737 Max fleet. While the analysis of Ethiopian Airline plane's black box in Paris may provide some insight into the Boeing 737 Max 8's vice, here is all you need about the turbulence Boeing has found itself in: (Image: Moneycontrol)
2/8

Boeing has issued an advisory recommending a temporary global suspension of the entire 737 Max fleet. An analysis held in Paris of the black box of Ethiopian Airlines plane that crashed would provide insights into issues with the Boeing 737 Max 8's. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Which countries have banned the Boeing 737 Max 8s so far | As mentioned above, more than 50 countries, including India, have banned or temporarily grounded the aircraft series. Indian aviation watchdog DGCA on March 13 announced the immediate grounding of the planes for the sake of passenger safety. (Image: Reuters)
3/8

Which countries have grounded the Boeing 737 Max so far | Over 50 countries, including India, have banned or grounded the aircraft. Indian aviation watchdog DGCA on March 13 announced the immediate grounding of the planes over passenger safety. (Image: Reuters)
What sparked the worldwide ban | On March 10, Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 scheduled from Addis Ababa Bole International Airport in Ethiopia to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi, Kenya, crashed six minutes after takeoff near the town of Bishoftu. The tragedy claimed the lives of all 157 people on board, including 8 crew members. (Image: Reuters)
4/8

What sparked the worldwide ban | On March 10, Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 from Addis Ababa Bole International Airport in Ethiopia to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi, Kenya, nosedived six minutes after takeoff. The tragedy claimed the lives of all 157 people on board, including 8 crew members. (Image: Reuters)
While the cause of the crash is yet to be determined, Boeing, the manufacturer of the aircraft, faced severe backlash and was grounded by various airlines and government regulators worldwide. Ethiopian Airline crash was the second incident involving Boeing 737 Max 8, as Lion Air Flight 610 had crashed under similar circumstances, five months prior. The plane crashed 12 minutes after taking off, killing all 189 passengers and crew. (Image: Flickr/Bathara Sakti)
5/8

While the cause of the crash is yet to be ascertained, the plane manufacturer faced backlash and the aircraft was grounded by various governments worldwide. Around six months back, the Indonesia-based Lion Air Flight 610 crashed under similar circumstances. The plane crashed 12 minutes after take off killing 189 passengers and crew on board. (Image: Flickr/Bathara Sakti)
The trial of the black box | Black boxes recovered from the Ethiopian Airlines flight 302 will be examined in Paris on March 14. The French Bureau of Enquiry and Analysis for Civil Aviation Safety (BEA) will investigate the records, however, reports suggest that the bureau will not announce the results to the public. "Only the Ethiopian authorities will report on the progress of the investigation. There will be no press conference," a BEA spokesman told CNN. (Image: Reuters)
6/8

The trial of the black box | Black boxes recovered from the Ethiopian Airlines flight 302 was scheduled to be examined in Paris on March 14. The French Bureau of Enquiry and Analysis for Civil Aviation Safety (BEA) will investigate the records, however, reports suggest that the bureau will not announce the results to the public. "Only the Ethiopian authorities will report on the progress of the investigation. There will be no press conference," a BEA spokesman told CNN. (Image: Reuters)
What Boeing said | The company took to Twitter calling for a temporary global suspension of the entire 737 Max fleet. They added that they are currently working with investigators to understand the cause of the accident. "On behalf of the entire Boeing team, we extend our deepest sympathies to the families and loved ones of those who have lost their lives in these two tragic accidents," said Dennis Muilenburg, president, CEO, Chairman of The Boeing Company. (Image: Reuters)
7/8

Boeing's response | The company called for a temporary global suspension of the entire 737 Max fleet. They are currently working with investigators to understand the cause of the accident. "On behalf of the entire Boeing team, we extend our deepest sympathies to the families and loved ones of those who have lost their lives in these two tragic accidents," said Dennis Muilenburg, President, CEO and Chairman of The Boeing Company. (Image: Reuters)
Boeing's stock crash | Hours after US President Donald Trump announced the grounding of Boeing's 737 Max planes across the country, shares of the airplane manufacturer plummeted nearly 3 percent. Since Ethiopian Airlines crash on March 10, Boeing's stock has dropped more than 10 percent, wiping out more than $25 billion of the company’s market value. (Image: Reuters)
8/8

Boeing's stock crash | Hours after US President Donald Trump announced the grounding of Boeing's 737 Max planes, shares of the company plummeted nearly 3%. Since the Ethiopian Airlines crash, Boeing's stock has dropped over 10 percent, wiping out more than $25 billion of the company’s market value. (Image: Reuters)
First Published on Mar 15, 2019 07:35 am

tags #Boeing #Boeing 737 MAX 8 #Business #Companies #DGCA #Ethiopian Airlines #Slideshow #Trending News #world

