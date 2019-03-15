Why has the Boeing 737 Max 8 been grounded? All you need to know

The trial of the black box | Black boxes recovered from the Ethiopian Airlines flight 302 was scheduled to be examined in Paris on March 14. The French Bureau of Enquiry and Analysis for Civil Aviation Safety (BEA) will investigate the records, however, reports suggest that the bureau will not announce the results to the public. "Only the Ethiopian authorities will report on the progress of the investigation. There will be no press conference," a BEA spokesman told CNN. (Image: Reuters)