Why has the Boeing 737 Max 8 been grounded? All you need to know

Around 50 countries have grounded the Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft over a software glitch. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/8 More than 50 countries have grounded all Boeing 737 MAX 8 and 9 aircraft following two major aviation accidents over the past five months, including the Ethiopian Airlines crash which claimed 157 lives. The US was the latest to ground the aircraft amid burgeoning concerns over passenger safety. (Image: Reuters) 2/8 Boeing has issued an advisory recommending a temporary global suspension of the entire 737 Max fleet. An analysis held in Paris of the black box of Ethiopian Airlines plane that crashed would provide insights into issues with the Boeing 737 Max 8's. (Image: Moneycontrol) 3/8 Which countries have grounded the Boeing 737 Max so far | Over 50 countries, including India, have banned or grounded the aircraft. Indian aviation watchdog DGCA on March 13 announced the immediate grounding of the planes over passenger safety. (Image: Reuters) 4/8 What sparked the worldwide ban | On March 10, Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 from Addis Ababa Bole International Airport in Ethiopia to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi, Kenya, nosedived six minutes after takeoff. The tragedy claimed the lives of all 157 people on board, including 8 crew members. (Image: Reuters) 5/8 While the cause of the crash is yet to be ascertained, the plane manufacturer faced backlash and the aircraft was grounded by various governments worldwide. Around six months back, the Indonesia-based Lion Air Flight 610 crashed under similar circumstances. The plane crashed 12 minutes after take off killing 189 passengers and crew on board. (Image: Flickr/Bathara Sakti) 6/8 The trial of the black box | Black boxes recovered from the Ethiopian Airlines flight 302 was scheduled to be examined in Paris on March 14. The French Bureau of Enquiry and Analysis for Civil Aviation Safety (BEA) will investigate the records, however, reports suggest that the bureau will not announce the results to the public. "Only the Ethiopian authorities will report on the progress of the investigation. There will be no press conference," a BEA spokesman told CNN. (Image: Reuters) 7/8 Boeing's response | The company called for a temporary global suspension of the entire 737 Max fleet. They are currently working with investigators to understand the cause of the accident. "On behalf of the entire Boeing team, we extend our deepest sympathies to the families and loved ones of those who have lost their lives in these two tragic accidents," said Dennis Muilenburg, President, CEO and Chairman of The Boeing Company. (Image: Reuters) 8/8 Boeing's stock crash | Hours after US President Donald Trump announced the grounding of Boeing's 737 Max planes, shares of the company plummeted nearly 3%. Since the Ethiopian Airlines crash, Boeing's stock has dropped over 10 percent, wiping out more than $25 billion of the company’s market value. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Mar 15, 2019 07:35 am