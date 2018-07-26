Titan MD Bhaskar Bhat says to expand saree brand Taneira to metro cities

Titan Company, a joint venture between Tata Group and the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO), which has been in the business of watches, jewellery, and eyewear, had last year launched a saree brand called 'Taneira'

The company launched its first Taneira store in Bengaluru in February 2017 and plans to expand its reach to other cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Chennai.

"We are still testing the market and wherever we find demand we will be present," said Bhaskar Bhat, Managing Director, Titan.

Bhat said Taneira is the youngest brand from Titan and aims to revive one of the oldest occupations in the country – handloom weaving and the oldest garment, the saree.

He explained that weaving and designs are very different from each region-Pochampally, Kancheepuram, Patan Patola, Chanderi, Banarsi, and Bhagalpuri. Titan wants to bring all this under one roof.

Bhat was speaking at the sidelines of Titan's first Design Impact Awards in Mumbai recently.

Nearly a year ago, Titan initiated the Product Design Award calling for entries that have a social impact.

The company got 993 entries of which 121 applicants were asked to submit a detailed plan.

Of these entries, 18 were shortlisted and presented to a jury chaired by Harish Bhat who is the brand custodian of Tata group, which then selected eight winners.

The jury shortlisted eight start-ups across fields like healthcare, water conservation, and agriculture after nearly a year-long evaluation process.