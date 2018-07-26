App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2018 07:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Titan MD Bhaskar Bhat says to expand saree brand Taneira to metro cities

The company launched its first Taneira store in Bengaluru in February 2017 and plans to expand its reach to other cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Chennai.

Himadri Buch @himadribuch
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Titan Company, a joint venture between Tata Group and the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO), which has been in the business of watches, jewellery, and eyewear, had last year launched a saree brand called 'Taneira'

The company launched its first Taneira store in Bengaluru in February 2017 and plans to expand its reach to other cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Chennai.

"We are still testing the market and wherever we find demand we will be present," said Bhaskar Bhat, Managing Director, Titan.

Bhat said Taneira is the youngest brand from Titan and aims to revive one of the oldest occupations in the country – handloom weaving and the oldest garment, the saree.

related news

He explained that weaving and designs are very different from each region-Pochampally, Kancheepuram, Patan Patola, Chanderi, Banarsi, and Bhagalpuri. Titan wants to bring all this under one roof.

Bhat was speaking at the sidelines of Titan's first Design Impact Awards in Mumbai recently.

Nearly a year ago, Titan initiated the Product Design Award calling for entries that have a social impact.

The company got 993 entries of which 121 applicants were asked to submit a detailed plan.

Of these entries, 18 were shortlisted and presented to a jury chaired by Harish Bhat who is the brand custodian of Tata group, which then selected eight winners.

The jury shortlisted eight start-ups across fields like healthcare, water conservation, and agriculture after nearly a year-long evaluation process.
First Published on Jul 26, 2018 07:31 pm

tags #Business #Companies #sarees #Titan

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.