App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Mar 04, 2020 02:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Temple trust wants L&T to erect Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, but co unsure

L&T is unsure about taking up the project as nearly 1.25 lakh stone slabs required to build the temple are ready

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The independent, 15-member Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which was set up by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to oversee the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, is said to be looking at Larsen & Toubro (L&T) to build it.

The trust wants the construction major to erect the temple on a no-profit basis, but the firm is hesitant to take over the project at this juncture since much of the work on the project has already been completed, The Economic Times reported.

Champat Rai, Vice-President of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and the trust’s General Secretary, believes L&T is best suited to take up the project as it has the requisite experience and capability.

Close

About 10 years ago, L&T had told then VHP Working President Ashok Singhal that it would be willing to construct the temple, The Free Press Journal reported.

related news

“After the Supreme Court verdict, L&T has reiterated its offer. The company has the infrastructure and technical expertise needed for such a major project,” Rai added.

Last week, a senior L&T employee was accompanied by the trust’s Chairman Nripendra Misra to the site in Ayodhya, The  Economic Times reported.

However, the article quotes a company source as saying that that the firm is unsure about taking up the project, given nearly 1.25 lakh stone slabs required to build the Ram Mandir are already ready.

An L&T official said the company is waiting for an official word before they commit to the project. If a word comes in from the top level, they would go ahead with it.”

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro's Annual plan for Rs 399/- for the first year. Use coupon PRO2020 (Available on Web & Android only).

First Published on Mar 4, 2020 02:23 pm

tags #Larsen and Toubro (L&T) #Ram Janmabhoomi #Ram Mandir Trust

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.