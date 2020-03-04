Temple trust wants L&T to erect Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, but co unsure

The independent, 15-member Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which was set up by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to oversee the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, is said to be looking at Larsen & Toubro (L&T) to build it.

The trust wants the construction major to erect the temple on a no-profit basis, but the firm is hesitant to take over the project at this juncture since much of the work on the project has already been completed, The Economic Times reported.

Champat Rai, Vice-President of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and the trust’s General Secretary, believes L&T is best suited to take up the project as it has the requisite experience and capability.

About 10 years ago, L&T had told then VHP Working President Ashok Singhal that it would be willing to construct the temple, The Free Press Journal reported.

“After the Supreme Court verdict, L&T has reiterated its offer. The company has the infrastructure and technical expertise needed for such a major project,” Rai added.

Last week, a senior L&T employee was accompanied by the trust’s Chairman Nripendra Misra to the site in Ayodhya, The Economic Times reported.

However, the article quotes a company source as saying that that the firm is unsure about taking up the project, given nearly 1.25 lakh stone slabs required to build the Ram Mandir are already ready.

An L&T official said the company is waiting for an official word before they commit to the project. If a word comes in from the top level, they would go ahead with it.”