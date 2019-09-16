TCS partners with General Motors for global vehicle programme, acquires assets

Tata Consultancy Services will acquire certain assets of General Motors' (GM) technical centre (GMTC-1) in Bengaluru and has also signed a five-year strategic agreement to support GM's global vehicle programme.

The programme will look at the future of mobility including how to make vehicles with zero emissions and crashes.

In a statement, the IT major said over 1,300 employees from GMTC-1 will be transferred to TCS including teams focused on propulsion systems, vehicle engineering, controls development, testing, creative design and special projects.

The transaction and handover are expected to be completed by the end of September, according to a press statement.

"TCS has been an outstanding partner for 16 years. We are pleased to evolve our partnership even further, as we work to deliver on our commitment to create a world with zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion," Dan Nicholson, Vice President, electrification, controls, software & electronics, GM, said in a statement.

TCS in partnership with GM will help the latter design and engineer vehicles that set benchmarks in driving experience, safety and emissions.

Brian McMurray, GMTC-I Vice-President engineering and operations, said that the design and engineering center in Bengaluru had contributed to a number of innovations in GM’s global vehicle portfolio over many years.

"As a result of our new partnership, the design and engineering teams in Bengaluru will continue to play an important role in GM’s core business. This partnership will make both companies stronger: GM will benefit from the scale and cross-sectoral knowledge of TCS, while TCS will benefit from the influx of world-class engineering talent," McMurray said.