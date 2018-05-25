Sun Pharma Q4 profit up 7% YoY at Rs 1,309 crore, beats estimates

India’s largest drugmaker Sun Pharmaceutical's consolidated net profit rose 6.94 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,309 crore in the fourth quarter ended March, beating analysts' estimates.

Consolidated revenue for the quarter declined 1.11 percent YoY to Rs 7,279.9 crore in Q4 but was above analyst estimate of Rs 6,778.8 crore.

Consolidated EBITDA margin stood at 24.1 percent in Q4FY18.

A Reuters poll had forecast a drop in net profit to Rs 947.4 crore. It estimated a revenue decline of 0.68 percent YoY to 6,778.8 crore.

The company declared a dividend of Rs 2 per equity share of Re 1.

The results were announced after market hours.

Shares of Sun Pharma rose 0.97 percent to close at Rs 466.55 on BSE, the benchmark Sensex gained 0.78 percent to 34,924.87 points.