App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
May 25, 2018 04:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sun Pharma Q4 profit up 7% YoY at Rs 1,309 crore, beats estimates

Revenues declined 1.11 percent to Rs 7279.9 crore in Q4 on YoY basis but came above analyst estimate of Rs 6,778.8 crore.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Moneycontrol News

India’s largest drugmaker Sun Pharmaceutical's consolidated net profit rose 6.94 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,309 crore in the fourth quarter ended March, beating analysts' estimates.

Consolidated revenue for the quarter declined 1.11 percent YoY to Rs 7,279.9  crore in Q4 but was above analyst estimate of Rs 6,778.8 crore.

Consolidated EBITDA margin stood at 24.1 percent in Q4FY18.

A Reuters poll had forecast a drop in net profit to Rs 947.4 crore. It estimated a revenue decline of 0.68 percent YoY to 6,778.8 crore.

The company declared a dividend of Rs 2 per equity share of Re 1.

The results were announced after market hours.

Shares of Sun Pharma rose 0.97 percent to close at Rs 466.55 on BSE, the benchmark Sensex gained 0.78 percent to 34,924.87 points.

tags #Business #Companies #earnings #Results #Sun pharma

most popular

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.