you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Apr 02, 2019 05:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sudarshan Jain, former Abbott top executive, is IPA Secretary General

The appointment of Jain follows the demise of DG Shah in February.

Viswanath Pilla @viswanath_pilla
The Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA), the industry body that represents large domestic drug makers, announced the appointment of industry veteran Sudarshan Jain as the secretary general of the group with effect from April 8, 2019.

Jain, with an experience of more than four decades in the healthcare industry in leadership roles, was previously the managing director at Abbott Healthcare Solutions.

An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad and St. Stephen’s College, New Delhi; Jain is currently advising APAX investments in the healthcare sector in India. He is on the board of Heathium Medtech and Zandu Chemicals. In addition, he is also on the board of several other higher educational institutes such as Indian Institute of Healthcare Management and Research (IIHMR), Pharma Management program, NMIMS, and Indian Educational Society.

“Over the years, IPA has played a pivotal role in placing Indian pharmaceutical companies on the global map and we are happy that now Mr. Sudarshan Jain will be deeply involved in the activities of the group," said Glenn Saldanha, President - Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance.

"With his rich experience and vision, I believe he will effectively steer efforts of IPA in the areas of advocacy, knowledge sharing and best practices, and represent interests of Indian companies at national and international forums,” Saldanha said.

"India occupies a place of pride and is rightly described as the pharmacy of the world. The pharmaceutical industry is at an exciting stage and there is opportunity for Indian companies to make a difference, both in access and innovation," Jain said.

"IPA member companies have contributed significantly to the growth of Indian industry and I am glad to be associated with the group. IPA will continue to be a catalyst in shaping policy environment to unleash the potential of Indian industry in line with national priorities," he added.

In two decades, IPA membership expanded to 21 members, accounting for almost 85 per cent of the private sector investment in pharmaceutical research and development. It contributes 80 per cent of the country’s exports of drugs and pharmaceuticals and 50 per cent of the domestic market, and accounts for 46 percent of total sales of essential medicines.

The appointment of Jain follows the demise of DG Shah. Shah, who helped create IPA in 1999-2000 with six top drug makers of the time CiplaDr Reddy'sLupinPiramal, Ranbaxy and Wockhardt as its founding members, was the secretary general since 2000 until his death in February this year. Incidentally, both Shah and Jain have come from multinational pharmaceutical companies.
First Published on Apr 2, 2019 05:35 pm

tags #Business #Companies

