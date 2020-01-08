App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jan 08, 2020 04:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SEBI may relax deadline for separation of chairman, MD posts by 1-2 years

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) may extend its March 31, 2020 deadline for listed companies to split the post of chairman and managing director post by a year.

Tarun Sharma @talktotarun
Ajay Tyagi, chairman of SEBI (Reuters)
Ajay Tyagi, chairman of SEBI (Reuters)

Correction: An earlier version of the article stated that the deadline could be extended by a year.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) may extend its March 31, 2020 deadline for listed companies to split the post of chairman and managing director by one or two years.

SEBI is in discussion with the Finance Ministry and the Prime Minister's Office on this issue.

Close

The likely relaxation could be an outcome of the largescale opposition from corporates houses, many of which, sources told Moneycontrol, had brought it up with PM Narendra Modi in a recent meeting.

related news

The Uday Kotak committee on corporate reforms had first mooted the idea of splitting the posts of chairman and MD. Experts say that a split helps segregate roles between the chairman of the board, which is in charge of the overall strategy, and MD, who is in charge of day-to-day management.

In an amendment to the 'listing obligations and disclosure requirements', the regulator called for a separation of the posts of chairman and MD, adding that the chairperson of a company's board should be a non-executive director and should not be related to the MD/CEO.

Yet, nearly half of the top 500 listed companies are yet to move on the SEBI decision, which was announced in May 2018.

A source close to the thinking behind the SEBI decision told Moneycontrol that the relaxation, if it comes through, does not mean the regulator is thinking about scrapping the rule. "This will only be an extension. The implementation of this circular will improve corporate governance systems in companies."

Earlier in November, SEBI chairman Ajay Tyagi had said that the companies have been given ample time to ensure compliance with the new rules.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 8, 2020 02:50 pm

tags #Ajay Tyagi #Narendra Modi #SEBI

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.