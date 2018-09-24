App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Sep 24, 2018 02:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SBI will continue to lend to NBFCs, no liquidity concerns: Chairman Rajnish Kumar

This statement comes after reports emerged that banks are restricting their lending to NBFCs, especially mortgage financiers, and on construction-related priority sector loans

Beena Parmar @BeenaParmar
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State Bank of India (SBI) will continue to lend to non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) within the regulatory framework and there is no cash crunch situation, Chairman Rajnish Kumar said in a statement.

His statement follows reports that banks are reducing loans to NBFCs, especially home loan providers, and to construction projects part of priority sector lending.

Market players are worried by talk that banks are doing it at RBI’s directions.

"Some comments are being attributed to SBI about the bank being wary of lending to NBFCs. The rumours are baseless. State Bank of India (SBI) will continue to lend to non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) and there is no cash crunch, Chairman Rajnish Kumar said on Saturday.

related news

On September 22, NBFC stocks mainly Dewan Housing Finance (DHFL) and Indiabulls Housing Finance suffered a major crash after liquidity fears gripped the equity market.

"In fact, the recent regulatory guidelines on the company's lending model opens up further opportunities for collaboration between SBI and non-deposit taking NBFCs to increase lending to priority sectors," the SBI statement added.

Analysts feel rising interest rates might have forced many NBFCs to resort to short term borrowings.

The RBI, on September 21, released guidelines on co-origination of loans by banks and non-deposit taking NBFCs in the priority sector, following its announcement in the August credit policy. The move is aimed at leveraging the reach of NBFCs to help banks meet their priority sector lending targets.

Priority sector lending includes loans to sectors such as agriculture, micro enterprises, social infrastructure, education and renewable energy.

The co-origination arrangement should entail “joint contribution of credit by both lenders,” RBI said, adding that it should also involve “sharing of risks and rewards between banks and NBFCs.”

Under the new guidelines, NBFCs will take a minimum 20 percent credit risk by way of direct exposure, with the balance being availed by banks.
First Published on Sep 23, 2018 02:46 pm

tags #banking #Business #Companies #India #SBI

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.