SBI Life Insurance Q1 net profit up 5.1%

Private life insurer SBI Life Insurance posted a 5.1 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its Q1 FY21 net profit at Rs 390.89 crore.

The insurer saw a 30 percent YoY growth in renewal premium in Q1 even as new business premium saw a decline.

Renewal premium grew 30 percent to Rs 4,580 crore while new premium fell by 3 percent to Rs 3,060 crore in Q1.