you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : May 31, 2018 08:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PVR Cinemas ties up with Samsung to bring Onyx Cinema LED screen technology to India

As of now, PVR Cinemas would upgrade two of their screens with this technology - PVR Icon at DLF Promenade in Delhi and PVR Phoenix at Lower Parel

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
PVR Cinemas has partnered with Samsung to bring their 4K Onyx Cinema LED display for large screens to India. The technology that is currently available only in a few countries across the world promises to transform the cinematic experience for its audiences.

The technology is equipped with comprehensive solutions such as Onyx View, Onyx 3D and Onyx Sound.

As of now, PVR Cinemas would upgrade two of their screens with this  technology - PVR Icon at DLF Promenade in Delhi and PVR Phoenix at Lower Parel, Mumbai. The upgrades will be done at an investment cost of close to Rs 8.5 crore per screen.

The upgraded screens would also see an increase in ticket prices by Rs 150.

“With an extensive expansion plan, we view this as a long-term growth opportunity while continuing our endeavor to offer world class standards of cinematic experience to our patrons,” said Gautam Dutta, CEO, PVR Cinemas.

“The 3D Onyx Cinema LED screen crafts 3D movie content more realistically through enhanced brightness and consistent colour amplification. Glass-wearing viewers can now have the benefit of subtitle text, images and even minor visual details with unprecedented clarity,” he added.

PVR’s future expansion plans entail 5 cinemas equipped with Onyx LED screens in next 15-18 month across metros. The company currently operates a cinema circuit of 625 screens at 134 properties in 51 cities in India.
First Published on May 31, 2018 07:30 pm

tags #Companies #PVR

