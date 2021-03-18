PG Electroplast to expand Ahmednagar plant capacity, add new products

live bse live

Electronics manufacturing service provider PG Electroplast (PGEL) has acquired a 10-acre plot adjacent to its existing Ahmednagar plant in Maharashtra.

The company aims to expand its current manufacturing facility into a 20-acre integrated manufacturing campus by the end of September 2021, with a total investment of more than Rs 100 crore spread over two years.

"The development will enable the company to significantly improve both its capabilities and capacities for manufacturing air conditioners and other appliances. The expansion in manufacturing unit is likely to generate more than 600 new jobs in and around Supa, Ahmednagar," said the company in a statement.

Spread across 10 acres, the Ahmednagar Unit is PGEL’s largest campus for manufacturing air conditioners. The new campus will also house new capabilities of sheet metal and powder coating.

The expansion will give a boost to the existing annual production capacities for both Air Conditioners Indoor Units (IDUs) and Outdoor Units (ODUs) with the capacity for IDUs increasing to over 1.5 million units from 0.6 million units and the capacity for ODUs to over 1 million units from 0.6 million units.

Vikas Gupta, Executive Director at PG Electroplast said: "In this phase, the company plans to strengthen its foothold in the existing areas of operations and enter new product segments in the next couple of years."

Until a few years back, the company used to mainly be a plastic component supplier for all the leading brands in the Indian consumer durables and automotive industry. Now the company provides services of OEM and ODM for washing machines, room ACs, air-coolers and LED TVs.

The company has six manufacturing facilities across India in Greater Noida, Roorkee and Ahmednagar.