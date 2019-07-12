'Much ado about nothing,' says Rahul Bhatia's IGE on Gangwal's allegations

InterGlobe Aviation, part of the IGE Group, is the holding company of IndiGo.

Calling Gangwal's allegations 'facts free," IGE in its statement on Friday said the shareholders' agreement between IGE and Gangwal's RG Group were heavily negotiated when the airline was founded in 2005.

The terms, the statement added, were renegotiated when the airline for an IPO in 2015. "As a precursor to the IPO, the Shareholders Agreement was re-negotiated, and heavily re-negotiated, and amended twice to comply with regulatory requirements. Disclosures were made in the IPO prospectus that IndiGo would remain a promoter controlled company and the arrangements, as between the two promoters, were made public," said the statement.

IGE added that Gangwal has " failed to give even one instance of misuse of rights."

It said: " Has there been any stripping of assets or profits? Has there been any misfeasance or fraud? While he emits volumes of hot air about RPTs, he ends up giving one example of what he believes demonstrates that there may have been something which did not meet arm’s length criteria – and that example is factually wrong. "

The statement then goes into detail rebutting three specific allegations that Gangwal had labelled.

On the E&Y report that looked into the related party transactions process in IndiGo, Gangwal had questioned the lack of steps taken to address the report. But IGE said IndiGo Chairman - former SEBI chief M Damodaran - hadn't found anything wrong, and later constituted an internal committee to look into procedural irregularities. Though the committee was given four months to submit the report, IGE alleged that Gangwal had 'scuttled the process.

On Gangwal's charge that the Board didn't convene the EGM, IGE said legal opinion had advised against such a step.

Third, Gangwal had questioned IGE's right to nominate IndiGo's chairman. Taking exception to the charge, IGE contended that all the procedures were being followed in doing so.

Also, SEBI has asked IGE to reply to Gangwal's letter by July 19.