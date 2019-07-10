App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2019 08:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IndiGo promoter dispute: Related party transactions a fraction of airline's consolidated turnover, says InterGlobe Enterprises

IndiGo co-promoter Gangwal earlier stated that these RPTs could be carried out as co-promoter Rahul Bhatia has "unusual rights" over IndiGo due to the shareholders’ agreement between them.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Related party transactions (RPTs) between InterGlobe Aviation (IGAL) and InterGlobe Enterprises (IGE), the main bone of contention between IndiGo’s co-promoters Rakesh Gangwal and Rahul Bhatia, were 0.53 percent of IGAL's consolidated turnover for FY19.

According to a release by IGE, the holding company of Rahul Bhatia's business empire, the total amount earned through these RPTs, which were in real estate, simulation training, GSA (Commission + Rent) and crew accommodation was Rs 118.96 crore in FY18, 0.50 percent of IGAL’s consolidated turnover.

The total amount earned was Rs 150 crore in FY19, 0.53 percent of IGAL’s consolidated turnover. The release also noted that the existence of these RPTs was disclosed at the time of the IPO in 2015 in the public domain.

After the IPO, the release also stated that many of the RPTs have ceased to exist while others have been renewed on an arms’ length basis as part of the normal course of business.

Close

“The IGE Group has ensured that no entity of the group should take any advantage under RPTs. Without exception, IGAL has received more favourable treatment from the IGE Group entities as compared to their other customers,” stated the release.

related news

In a letter dated July 8, Gangwal aired his grievances over the RPTs between IndiGo and other units of IGE. Gangwal stated these RPTs could be carried out as Bhatia has "unusual rights" over IndiGo due to the shareholders’ agreement between them. These controlling rights give IGE Group, a minority shareholder, significant influence over the decisions of IndiGo.

“I hadn't contemplated that over the years. Bhatia would start building an ecosystem of other companies that would enter into dozens of related party transactions with IndiGo. We are not against RPTs as long as proper checks and balances exist and such RPTs are in the best interest of the company,” stated the letter.

Gangwal, in his letter, provided some alleged events, which he felt was “collapsing corporate governance standards at IndiGo.”

In a letter written by Bhatia on June 12, he said Gangwal's ego was hurt as the company proceeded to make alternate arrangements for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

He also alleged that the Rahul Gangwal group wanted to relieve itself from its obligations under the shareholders' agreement and articles of association (AoA) as Gangwal is scared of liability in a highly regulated sector and that the real agenda of RG group is to dilute, diminish controlling rights of IGE group.
First Published on Jul 10, 2019 07:37 pm

tags #Business #India #IndiGo

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.