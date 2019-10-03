Lupin names Johnny Mikell as Global Head, Quality

He will be based in the company's US offices and will lead the quality function globally and, will help steer the company towards enhanced standards of quality and compliance, Lupin said in a BSE filing.

Mikell holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology and Master of Science in Microbiology. He has attained his academic qualifications from leading institutions like Duke University, London’s British Standards Institute and Harvard."We are delighted to have Johnny joining our leadership team. We have a strong quality and compliance team and having Johnny at the helm will help us achieve our near-term goal of ensuring that our sites are compliant and long-term goal of being the best when it comes to quality and compliance," Lupin MD Nilesh Gupta said.