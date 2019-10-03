Lupin names Johnny Mikell as Global Head, Quality

In his most recent engagement, Johnny was the global head of quality and compliance at Apotex.
Lupin, India's third largest drug maker, on October 3 said it has appointed Johnny Mikell as President and Global Head of Quality of the company.
He will be based in the company's US offices and will lead the quality function globally and, will help steer the company towards enhanced standards of quality and compliance, Lupin said in a BSE filing.
Mikell holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology and Master of Science in Microbiology. He has attained his academic qualifications from leading institutions like Duke University, London’s British Standards Institute and Harvard."We are delighted to have Johnny joining our leadership team. We have a strong quality and compliance team and having Johnny at the helm will help us achieve our near-term goal of ensuring that our sites are compliant and long-term goal of being the best when it comes to quality and compliance," Lupin MD Nilesh Gupta said.
In his most recent engagement, Johnny was the global head of quality and compliance at Apotex, the statement said.
Mikell appointment comes at a time when Lupin has been facing regulatory compliance issues at several of its plants. It now has USFDA warning letters on three of its plants in Goa, Indore and Mandideep, and official action indicated (OAI) status on two more plants.
It is still not clear the status of Rajiv Desai, Executive Vice President and the Global Quality Head whom Mikell was replacing.