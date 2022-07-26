English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now:OPTION OMEGA 3.0 by MC PRO, Espresso and Rigi. Retail Option Traders Online Conferences with 12 Options Traders, 12 Days of Action , 12 Creative Strategies from 8.00 pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

    L&T will exit road portfolio by FY23, other divestments are work in progress: CFO

    As a part of its asset-light strategy, L&T has identified some non-core operations that it wants to exit.

    Rachita Prasad
    July 26, 2022 / 10:15 PM IST
    Representative Image L&T

    Representative Image L&T

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Larsen & Toubro Ltd aims to execute a divestment deal and exit its road projects portfolio in fiscal 2022-23, said Chief Financial Officer R Shankar Raman.

    As a part of its asset-light strategy, L&T has identified some non-core operations that it wants to exit. While the company denied media reports that it is in a pact to sell eight roads, and a power transmission project to Edelweiss fund for Rs 7,000 crore, the management said that it is hopeful of closing the deal for the sale of the assets in the current fiscal. 

    “The approach will be to sell our investment in the platform, which is a work in progress. Investment in infrastructure is a very challenging space and today largely it is the international funds which are interested,” Raman said. 

    “We are careful that we want to sell it to an agency or investor who will actually take the platform forward…we are making progress with every quarter.”

    The company has also identified its thermal power generation unit, the Nabha power plant in Punjab for divestment. Commenting on it, Raman said, “Nabha Power is a work in progress because it is a thermal project, which has limited takers among people who already have the capacity and want to consolidate.” He said that the project’s ability to run at a high plant load factor will lure strategic investors.

    Close

    Related stories

    With regards to the third divestment target, L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad), the company said it is working on a de-risking plan before it can divest it. The project, which was built for Rs 18,000 crore, has a concession agreement with the state to operate it for 35 years. The project was marred with delays due to right-of-way issues and issues with approvals, leading to cost overruns. The revenue from the project did not match the initial projection and was further hit by Covid-led disruptions. 

    Raman said that L&T is working on reducing risk in the Hyderabad metro project by refinancing debt, monetising real estate assets, seeking government grants, getting a co-investor, and increasing ridership.

    SN Subrahmanyan, chief executive officer and managing director of L&T had told Moneycontrol in an interview in May that the company aims to close at least two of its major divestment plans to become a zero-debt company, excluding the debt of its non-banking financial arm L&T Finance, by the end of 2022-23.
    Rachita Prasad heads Moneycontrol’s coverage of conventional and new energy, and infrastructure sectors. Rachita is passionate about energy transition and the global efforts against climate change, with special focus on India. Before joining Moneycontrol, she was an Assistant Editor at The Economic Times, where she wrote for the paper for over a decade and was a host on their podcast. Contact: rachita.prasad@nw18.com
    Tags: #divestment #Larsen & Toubro #R Shankar Raman #SN Subrahmanyan
    first published: Jul 26, 2022 09:49 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.