    L&T selling transmission project and roads to Edelweiss fund

    The deal, signed earlier this month at an enterprise valuation of Rs 7,000 crore, is awaiting regulatory approvals

    Moneycontrol News
    July 25, 2022 / 09:17 AM IST

    Engineering major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is selling eight operational road assets and a power transmission project to Edelweiss Infrastructure Yield Plus, an fund managed by Edelweiss Alternative Asset Advisors, The Economic Times reported citing sources on July 25.

    The deal, signed earlier this month at an enterprise valuation of Rs 7,000 crore, is awaiting regulatory approvals from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

    Also Read | Over 100 smallcaps jump between 10-32% in the week as market gains 4%

    The report added that the latest move is part of L&T's asset-light strategy of exiting several non-core assets.

    In other news, the real estate development arm of L&T signed agreements to jointly develop projects worth Rs 8,000 crore in Mumbai as part of its expansion plan. L&T Realty said this is a part of the company’s larger plan to strengthen its footprint in major metros by adding around five million square feet per year over the next five years.

    L&T stock closed at Rs 1,764 after flatlining on Friday. It has fallen over 8 percent this year as against Nifty's decline of 5 percent.

    LKP Research is bullish on L&T has recommended a buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2,087 in its research report dated July 8.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #(L&T #Larsen & Toubro
    first published: Jul 25, 2022 09:17 am
