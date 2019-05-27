App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : May 27, 2019 11:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jet Airways talks: Etihad Airways, Hinduja & AdiGro talk about operational roles and board seats

Banks, on their part, are willing to take as much as an 85 percent haircut, say sources.

Prince Mathews Thomas @prince0879
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Talks between Etihad Airways, the Hinduja Group and AdiGro Aviation to revive Jet Airways have entered a crucial phase, with the three sides talking about operational role and representation on the board of the Indian airline.

Sources say that the banks, led by State Bank of India, are now "more flexible" while restructuring Jet Airways' debts of over Rs 8,000 crore. This will help bringing in the investors.

"The talks should be over by the end of the month, and the binding agreements should be in place by June," said a source close the development.

While Etihad Airways, which holds 24 percent stake in Jet Airways, has asked for key operational roles in the Indian carrier, AdiGro Aviation is eyeing the top posts.

related news

AdiGroup founder Sanjay Viswanathan confirmed the talks and said the firm is ready to put in Rs 2,500 crore for 24.9 percent stake in Jet Airways.

"I have been clear that as the single-largest investor who is also writing the largest cheque in this round, our limited partners want me to be the Chairman and we need at least three non-executive directors on the Board," he told Moneycontrol. 

"CEO and CFO should be our picks," he added.

The Hindujas may not ask for an operational role in Jet Airways, continuing with their tried and tested strategy, where they take strategic stakes in companies, but leave the operations to professionals.

Etihad Airways, which was the only shortlisted bidder to put in a proposal, has proposed to put in Rs 1,700 crore in Jet Airways and wants to retain a minority stake in the Indian company.

Haircut
The banks may be open to taking a haircut of up to 85 percent, said sources.


If they do, this will help restructure debt and make the investment in Jet Airways a more viable option for the investors.

Viswanathan added that "we expect banks to move more swiftly and make things happen," now with the new NDA government set to form the government after the record mandate.
First Published on May 27, 2019 11:45 am

tags #Business #Companies #Jet Airways

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Jayeshbhai Jordaar: Ranveer Singh to be a Gujju bhai for his next YRF ...

Exclusive: Woman who accused Karan Oberoi of rape attacked, asked to ' ...

Karan Johar is my 'big brother', states Prabal Gurung while dismissing ...

Article 15: Ayushmann Khurrana looks fierce in this new poster, announ ...

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades twin in white at their baby sho ...

Anurag Kashyap files a complaint against a man harassing his daughter ...

Kiara Advani roped in for Nikkhil Advani's Indoo Ki Jawani, details in ...

Happy Birthday Ravi Shastri: Team India’s coach has some very unusua ...

Kendall Jenner's Stuns in Tiny Polka-dot Bikini Post-breakup

Vodafone Youth Offer on Prime is Giving You an Amazon Prime Subscripti ...

COMEDK UGET Result 2019: COMEDK Declares Results at comedk.org; Check ...

Book Excerpt: Meet the Rebel Mystic Poetess, Lal Ded, who Preached Rel ...

Unanimous Support From MLAs Brings Respite for Kamal Nath Govt Crushed ...

Priyanka Chopra Celebrates 1 Year of Togetherness with Nick Jonas, Att ...

Beckham at 44 is Still Better than Lingard: Manchester United Fans Swo ...

Confused Pakistani Anchor Thinks PM Modi Was Talking About IAF Pilot A ...

Manpasand Beverages Tanks 20% as Top Management Gets Arrested in GST F ...

India likely to be hit as US considers duties on countries that underv ...

Andhra Pradesh election results 2019: Is it end of the road for Chandr ...

Lok Sabha election results 2019: Time to exorcise the ‘Suit Boot Ki ...

43% of newly elected Lok Sabha members have criminal cases against the ...

First session of new Lok Sabha likely from June 6-15

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex up 340 points, Nifty around 11,950; meta ...

Consumption slowdown will last for a few more quarters, says Axis Capi ...

Investing in equity mutual funds? Here are six mistakes to be avoided ...

What Goldman Sachs expects in terms of India's growth, reforms in FY20

BS Yeddyurappa rules out forming Karnataka govt with JD(S), favours fr ...

NDA parliamentary meet: By bowing to Constitution, Narendra Modi sough ...

Nigel Farage's Brexit Party triumphs in EU vote in Britain; Theresa Ma ...

Narendra Modi govt mulling revival of estate duty, BCTT: Banking trans ...

Game of Thrones: The Last Watch highlights what it takes to make one o ...

Sudirman Cup 2019: Relentless Shi Yuqi demolishes World No 1 Kento Mom ...

To parade or not: An elephantine problem at Thrissur Pooram

In The Camel Merchant of Philadelphia, Sarbpreet Singh writes about th ...

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 India launch live updates: Pressure sensitive dis ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.